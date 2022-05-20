TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is a hybrid conference being held both virtually and in Miami, Florida on May 23-26.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on May 25, 2022 at 12:30 P.M. (ET) and hosting one-on-one meetings during May 25.

Interested parties who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or participate in a one-on-one with TETRA's management, please register on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference).

The Company's presentation material will be posted to TETRA's website on May 25. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at http://ir.tetratec.com/presentations.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.