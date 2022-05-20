Silicon Catalyst Welcomes Flex Logix as an In-Kind Partner

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Catalyst, the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, is pleased to announce that Flex Logix® has joined as the newest member of its In-Kind Partner program (IKP). Portfolio companies in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator will have access to Flex Logix's innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and software, enabling silicon reconfigurability for use in their chip designs.

Flex Logix's eFPGA allows chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. The Flex Logix Infer™ AI acceleration technology is designed to provide acceleration of AI applications at the Edge of the Internet. Edge devices typically have stringent power dissipation, size and cost requirements. The InferX technology is able to compress the trillions of operations required for performing AI inferencing into a very compact and efficient AI accelerator.

"Silicon reconfigurability provides any chip designer flexibility to support changing system requirements whether it's for proprietary encryption algorithms, unique interfaces or accelerators tailored for specific, individual workloads," said Andy Jaros, VP IP Sales and Marketing for Flex Logix. "We're excited to provide Silicon Catalyst Portfolio companies the ability to leverage RTL flexibility to get to market faster. Using our eFPGA, they can tape out their chips while key algorithms are still in development as well as broaden their chip's addressable market through chip customization for unique end application requirements."

Silicon Catalyst has a created a network of In-Kind Partners (IKP) that lowers the capital expenses associated with the design and fabrication of silicon-based ICs, sensors and MEMS devices. With this announcement, the number of Silicon Catalyst IKPs totals 56 companies, offering advanced design tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs). The start-ups in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator utilize IKP tools and services including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development, tester access, along with banking and legal services.

"We're excited to have Flex Logix join our IKP ecosystem, as the opportunities for advanced solutions targeting IoT, wireless, AI / ML, and the metaverse require high-performance and on-chip adaptability to meet the changing market needs. Their embedded FPGA technology will enable a new class of solutions for companies in our incubator," stated Pete Rodriguez, CEO at Silicon Catalyst.

Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and also has offices in Austin, Texas and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.

It's About What's Next® - Silicon Catalyst is the world's only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon (including IP, MEMS & sensors), building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 600 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and we have admitted 46 exciting companies. Silicon Power Technology, our Chengdu Joint Venture, has admitted 35 additional startups in China. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies' novel technology solutions. Silicon Catalyst has been named the Semiconductor Review's 2021 Top-10 Solutions Company award winner.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com and www.siliconcatalystangels.com

