Wally's NFT, wallstreetbets.com and Xavier Mortimer Announce Multi-Year Partnership Expanding the World of Magic into the Metaverse

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wally's NFT, wallstreetbets.com ($WSB) and French illusionist Xavier Mortimer announced a multi-year partnership that will make Mortimer's "The Dream Maker" the first show on the Las Vegas Strip to accept a cryptocurrency as one of the payment methods for buying tickets. This collaboration also makes Wally's NFT the first NFT project to become an active part of a Las Vegas show. Wizard Wally, inspired by one of the most sought-after magicians in the industry, will be the hero of a new magic illusion developed by Xavier Mortimer.

$WSB, the official token of Wally's NFT, is traded on Bittrex Global, one of the largest and safest crypto exchanges in the world, and has its own DEX on wallstreetbets.com. Wally's NFT is designed by a legendary artist who created one of the most iconic characters in the video game industry and backed by a unique story imagined by the scriptwriter of Assassin's Creed: Lineage. As the first hero of the Metaverse, Wally is friendly, playful, funny, inspiring, and courageous. His integration into Mortimer's "The Dream Maker" will come with multiple perks for Wally's NFT owners including VIP seating, specialty drinks and exclusive merchandise.

"We want to reward our holders. But, we also want to have actual utility for our token. So, by booking your tickets with $WSB, you will unlock free upgrades. By becoming the first crypto accepted on the Strip, we wanted to show how serious we are about Wally's NFT and wallstreetbets.com," said Streeter Hull, co-founder of both projects. "We truly believe that the Metaverse will become a new space for talents like Xavier to showcase their craft and expertise."

Mortimer, who is going into his sixth year in Vegas, is once again at the forefront of change. With over 6 billion views and 12 million followers on social media, Mortimer is working to create yet another one-of-a-kind experience for his fans, the crypto and NFT communities, and anyone else who dares to venture off the beaten path.

"This partnership opens up my world: in both the Metaverse, where Wally's NFT has big plans, and my current show," said award-winning illusionist Xavier Mortimer. "NFTs are here to stay, and I am thrilled to be part of this revolution. I am eager to bring my art and skills to this new era."

"We understand that some people are scared of NFTs. But we fell in love with Wally's character right away and we truly believe that NFTs and crypto represent a large field of opportunities for creators and artists" says Alex Goude, producer of Xavier Mortimer's The Dream Maker. "This is why we wanted to work with Wally's NFT and this is why we want to do more- we want to make history."

Tickets to "The Dream Maker" will be available to purchase with $WSB starting July 1, 2022 at Xaviermortimer.com

About Wally/WSB

Wally's NFT is a collection of beautifully designed avatars that give you access to Wally's World. A place where Wally's friends meet, play, talk, are rewarded, and change the metaverse and the world for good. Wally is designed by a legendary artist who has a long and well-established reputation in the video game industry, including their iconic work on several beloved Nintendo games. Wally's backstory and adventures are created by William Reymond, the writer of Assassin's Creed: Lineage, which amassed over 100 million views across YouTube, AppleTV, and Amazon.

About Xavier Mortimer

Born and raised in the South of France, award-winning international magician and social media star Xavier Mortimer began his career as a street performer and first achieved notoriety in France in 2006 with his show "L'Ombre Orchestre" (The Shadow Orchestra). In 2011, Xavier was one of the finalists of "France Got Talent," where he met Alex Goude, a notorious French TV show host, and director who proposed the idea of producing a show for him in Las Vegas. After creating the iconic character of Sneaky for Cirque du Soleil's show Michael Jackson ONE, Xavier started performing his residencies in Las Vegas. In 2016, he opened his show Magical Dream at Planet Hollywood Casino Resort, voted Best Magic show in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and voted Best Family-Friendly show in 2019.

In 2020, Xavier started to post videos on social media and quickly gathered billions of views and over 7 million followers in less than a year. Today, his reach counts over 6 billion views and 12 million followers. Xavier's current residency at The Strat, "The Dream Maker," has been named the most awarded show in 2021 in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

