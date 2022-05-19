Tamika Catchings and Thomas Dinwiddie Appointed to the Merchants Bancorp Board of Directors

CARMEL, Ind., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) (the "Company" or "Merchants"), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today announces the appointment of Tamika Catchings and Thomas Dinwiddie to the Company's board of directors. With these new appointments, Catchings and Dinwiddie join a group of 11 distinguished members of the Merchants board.

Tamika Catchings (PRNewswire)

From 2001 to 2016, Catchings played for the Indiana Fever, the Indianapolis WNBA team, and became one of the most decorated athletes of all time. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, ten-time WNBA All-Star, five-time Defensive Player of the Year and a WNBA Champion. Beyond her on-court success, Catchings is known for her off-court professionalism and was a three-time recipient of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship award. In 2004, Catchings launched the Catch the Stars Foundation, which empowers youth by providing goal setting programs that promote fitness, literacy and youth development.

Since retiring from professional play in 2016, in addition to her Catch the Stars Foundation, Catchings has diversified her resume through local investments, business ownership, board positions and more. Most recently, Catchings had served as vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Indiana Fever, working directly with the coaching staff and maintaining day-to-day operations for the organization. She has also held board positions with the Indianapolis Airport Authority, USA Basketball Development National Team Committee and the Oath board of advisors where she served as a founding member alongside fellow pro athletes Serena Williams, Rickie Fowler, Abby Wambach and Russell Wilson.

Dinwiddie is a partner at the law firm of Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP and his practice focuses on the areas of real estate, real estate finance, real estate development and mortgage banking. He has been a director of Merchants Bank of Indiana since 2002. Additionally, Dinwiddie has represented the Indiana Mortgage Bankers Association for more than 30 years and was the first recipient of their Distinguished Service Award. He is a graduate of DePauw University and received his juris doctor degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

"What a privilege it is to welcome both Tamika Catchings and Thomas Dinwiddie as our newest members of the board," said Michael F. Petrie, Co-Founder and Chairman of Merchants Bancorp. "Adding their wealth of knowledge and expertise will only further Merchants' commitment to delivering the best experience possible for our customers and community. We hold Tamika and Thomas in highest regard and are confident they will provide valuable insight in their new appointments."

As a member of the board of directors, Catchings and Dinwiddie will be responsible for business and risk management oversight, monitoring management performance and helping advise management decisions.

To learn more about Merchants Bancorp and Merchants Bank of Indiana, visit www.merchantsbankofindiana.com or find Merchants Bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP

Recognized as the best-performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.7 billion in assets and $7.5 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com .

Thomas Dinwiddie (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp