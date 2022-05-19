RC Mowers breaks ground on new $4.8 million facility

The robotic mower manufacturer plans to triple its office and production space with new Green Bay headquarters

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-operated robotic mowers, has begun construction of a new $4.8 million office and production facility in Green Bay with plans to begin operations there in February 2023.

An artist's rendering shows the $4.8 million RC Mowers headquarters that is being built in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The facility will triple the company's office and production space. (PRNewswire)

"RC Mowers has doubled our revenue every year since our inception four years ago, and this new facility will alleviate the growing pains we're experiencing as a result of our success," said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. "Investing in this new building will allow us to grow our manufacturing capabilities as our product line continues to expand, and the additional office space will accommodate our expected employee growth over the next several years."

Founded in 2018, RC Mowers manufactures remote-operated robotic mowers for commercial use. The mowers are built to safely mow steep slopes, difficult terrain and other hazardous landscapes, resulting in decreased labor costs and greater profitability. The mowers comply with, or exceed, ISO and ANSI standards.

The 36,300-square-foot building is located on a 7-acre site adjacent to the company's current location. It will feature 9,300 square feet for office operations and another 27,000 square feet of production space. The facility will provide the growing robotics mower manufacturer with three times the space it currently has.

"RC Mowers has a clear growth strategy, and this new facility is key in helping advance these goals," Brandt said. "This facility will enable us to continue providing quality, American-made robotic mowers and shows our commitment to the future of this industry. With our current and future product lines, we are redefining the business of mowing."

About RC Mowers

Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, RC Mowers manufactures remote-operated robotic mowers for mowing steep slopes, difficult terrain and other hazardous landscapes. Our mowers help companies safely, quickly and efficiently mow these areas, often leading to reduced injuries, decreased labor costs and greater profitability. All our mowers are 100% manufactured and serviced in the United States, have a 30-day buy-back guarantee and come with a 72-hour parts shipping guarantee. For more information, visit https://www.rcmowersusa.com.

