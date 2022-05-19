Avion Takes Action Awards $15,000 In Grants to Community Non-Profits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Avion Takes Action—an employee-led giving fund— awarded $15,000 in grants to three non-profit organizations in the employees' local communities, including North Alabama Foster Closet, The Ark Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter for Youth in Corpus Christi, and Foster Angels of South Texas. These grants will provide critical resources and life-enhancing opportunities for children in foster care, and intervention for abused, neglected, and displaced children and youth.

The North Alabama Foster Closet, which provides support and resources for foster families, will use the grant to purchase ten bunk beds and twenty mattresses for foster families, allowing sibling groups to stay together. The Ark, which provides caring intervention for abused, neglected, and displaced children, will use the $5,000 grant to provide fifty days of nutritious groceries for the residents. Foster Angels, which helps meet the needs of children in foster care, will use the $5,000 grant to cover the basic essential needs of children and provide life-enhancing opportunities.

Through generous giving, Avion Solutions' Employee Owners are living out the corporate vision to exceed customer expectations, outperform our competition, and improve our community as they support Avion Takes Action. The fund accepts grant applications on a rolling basis throughout the year and awards funding each quarter. Details about Avion Takes Action and a link to the grant application may be found at www.avionsolutions.com/community.

About Avion Solutions, Inc.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers for the past 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics, and technical services, data analysis, and software development. Avion Solutions is a multiple-time Best Places to Work® award winner.

