2022 Marks Full Return of 20th Verizon New York City Triathlon on July 24; Life Time Adds First-Ever Duathlon Option

Registration open for city's largest and most prestigious summer endurance race as company expands its New York City footprint

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Verizon New York City Triathlon, owned and produced by Life Time (NYSE: LTH), will welcome athletes from around the world on Sunday, July 24 as it hosts the marquee race, a fixture in the city since 2001. Triathletes will swim 0.93 miles (1500m), pedal 24.8 miles (40K) and run 6.2 miles (10K), finishing in historic Central Park. Life Time is also adding a duathlon option. A heat wave and COVID-19 forced the cancellations of the 2019 and 2020 races, respectfully.

Registration open for city's largest and most prestigious summer endurance race

"2022 marks the 20th edition of the New York City Triathlon and we are beyond excited to be back in full force, welcoming many of the world's top athletes and locals who will cheer them on during race day," said Kimo Seymour, President of Events at Life Time. "We anticipate a terrific day of swimming, biking and running throughout Manhattan. Most of all, we're excited to introduce more New Yorkers to the Life Time brand as we expand in the city with four new athletic country clubs opening soon. These destinations serve as places to live out the same athletic passions the New York City Triathlon offers in premier healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment facilities year-round."

The new, official duathlon race option accommodates those who wish to compete in the bike and run disciplines of a traditional triathlon. Instead of taking part in the 0.93-mile swim, duathletes will begin their race with a two-mile (3.2K) run, then pedal and run the same distance as those taking part in the traditional triathlon.

To date, more than 2,200 athletes from 44 states and 26 countries have already registered for Sunday's races, which kick off at 5:50 a.m. Colorado natives Jason West (Boulder) and Amy Sloan (Lafayette) broke the tape at last year's event.

About the Course:

Triathletes will gather in the water at Riverside Drive between 81 st and 82 nd Street and exit at 99 th Street, heading to the transition area at 101 st Street in Riverside Park on the soccer fields.







Upon exiting the swim-to-bike transition, athletes will cycle north on the park path to 105 th Street where they will exit onto the northbound lane of the West Side Highway. They will continue north to the Mosholu Parkway and turnaround at Gun Hill Road. They will then ride south to the turnaround at 56 th Street and head back to transition to dismount their bikes.







The run heads south on the West Side Highway to the exit ramp at 96th Street and continues east to Central Park. Athletes will run south on the West Drive and complete the full southern loop, continuing north on the East Drive to the turnaround point at E. 90th Street. Runners will return south to the 72nd Street Transverse and lastly west to the finish line at Center Drive.

Registration for both the International distance and duathlon cost $370 with pricing subject to change. To register for either of these events, visit www.nyctri.com.

The Verizon New York City Triathlon complements Life Time's commitment to providing a healthy lifestyle for New Yorkers with continued investment in the city. The company currently operates four athletic country clubs in Manhattan with four more planned to open within the next year:

The Verizon New York City Triathlon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the company including the Life Time Miami Marathon, Life Time Chicago Triathlon, Leadville Race Series and Garmin UNBOUND Gravel.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

