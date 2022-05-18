Progressive Insurance® Unveils Flo's Former Flame, Jon Hamm, in the Brand's Latest Creative Campaign

Three new ads show a new layer of Flo's personality and underscore her love of insurance.

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance's most dedicated employee, Flo, will reveal a different side of herself in a new advertising campaign launching May 23. The campaign follows Flo navigating an unexpected encounter with an old flame reappearing—Hollywood charmer Jon Hamm. While Jon seems eager to capture her heart, Flo only has room for one love in her life: insurance.

"Flo has been at the heart of Progressive's marketing for nearly fifteen years. We've witnessed her undying love of insurance, watched as friendships have developed, and have even met her family, but one aspect of her life has remained a mystery—until now," said Progressive's Chief Marketing Officer, Remi Kent. "In partnering with Jon Hamm, we fan the flames of brand love in a way that consumers can relate to, because who hasn't experienced the awkwardness of unrequited love."

Years after their unsuccessful blind date and his subsequent rise to stardom, Jon once again crosses paths with Flo, rekindling his interest and intrigue in the apron-clad insurance maven. The three-part story is the journey of Jon pining for Flo's attention, complete with romantic gestures and unexpected insurance emergencies. All to leave Jon with failed attempts at love and Flo sticking true to herself and offering insurance discounts whenever and however she can.

"Unanswered love is something we can all relate to, so I was thrilled to be able to play a role in this campaign," shares Jon Hamm. "I really enjoyed the dynamic between Flo and I and was excited to play myself in a campaign with a trusted brand and an iconic character."

This unlikely pairing and love story arc are a first for Flo and Progressive's line-up of campaigns and characters. Others include the highly successful 'Parentamorphosis' with Dr. Rick, the recently launched Drivers Ed with Ed Helms, and the long-standing Superstore campaign where Flo received her start.

"Old Flame", "Table for Two?" and "Hammergency", are focused on Progressive's Home & Auto Savings, and usage-based insurance offering Snapshot, and will be airing throughout May and June across digital channels and national television. To learn more, and view the rom-com themed teaser, please visit https://www.progressive.com/commercials-campaigns/jon-hamm/.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient—online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

