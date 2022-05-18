Local Scouts Welcome First Openly Gay CEO in the Boy Scouts of America's 112-Year History

Chosen from more than 130 applicants, longtime Scouting professional Gary Carroll returns to the Pacific Northwest to lead one of the largest programs in the Boy Scouts of America.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cascade Pacific Council (CPC) of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) welcomed a new Scout Executive and Chief Executive Officer on May 1, 2022. Lifelong Scout and former Portland-area Scouting professional Gary Carroll was chosen from more than 130 applicants to lead the organization.

"Gary's exuberance for the future of Scouting is palpable," said council Board Chair and volunteer Kaleen Deatherage, who is also the council's first female Board Chair. "The Board is thrilled to welcome Gary back to the CPC and support his vision to welcome young people from all walks of life into this life-changing program."

"Kids deserve the chance to grow, learn, develop character and become tomorrow's ethical leaders," Carroll said. "Scouting accomplishes these things and more in a safe environment, while connecting whole communities with enriching leadership experiences in the great outdoors. I want to personally welcome all families to find adventure with us." Carroll is also the first black CEO of a BSA council in the Pacific Northwest.

Since he was in grade school, Carroll has been active in Scouting, earning the BSA's second-highest rank of Life Scout and serving on camp staff at Goshen Scout Reservation in Virginia. He has spent the last 15 years of his career with the BSA, most recently leading operations in Greater Los Angeles Area Council. He is also a leading member of the BSA's National Honor Society, the Order of the Arrow, and chair of the Boy Scouts of America's LGBTQ+ employee resource group.

About the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America

Cascade Pacific Council, BSA (CPC) guides nearly 8,000 girls and boys in 19 counties of NW Oregon and SW Washington. We offer an unparalleled program that teaches leadership and citizenship through fun and exciting adventures for the whole family. We invite all people to get involved in Scouting and are committed to creating a positive, safe, and welcoming environment for all, valuing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences that will grow and strengthen our movement and continue to make us a valued contributor to the communities we serve. Find out more at https://cpcbsa.org

Our Diversity Statement

The Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America is committed to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion that makes it enriching to participate, volunteer, and work in the Scouting program. In expanding our mission throughout SW Washington and NW Oregon, we are committed to becoming better prepared to serve people of all genders, orientations, ethnicity, physical ability, socioeconomic status, political belief, and faith, consistent with Scouting's traditions and values.

In collaboration with the community, we are committed to creating a welcoming environment for all, encouraging each other to live by the values of the Scout Oath and Law; inclusive of all perspectives and experiences that strengthen our movement, help prepare young people to serve as successful leaders and continue to make CPC a valued contributor to the nation's increasingly diverse communities.

Scouting provides a safe environment for the next generation to become self-reliant, appreciative of people from all backgrounds, and prepared to function as an integral and impactful part of the world. CPC aims to reduce barriers so that any youth can become a Scout.

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) provides the nation's foremost youth programs of character development and values-based leadership training, which help young people be "Prepared. For Life.®" The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.

