Vyopta Announces New Alerting Features and Integrations at Vyoptaverse Conference

New professional services offerings also announced

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, will announce new features to its existing product and launch a new product offering at Vyoptaverse, the company's annual conference. Vyoptaverse22 will take place today and tomorrow at 1:00 PM CDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Vyopta Inc) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the product announcements, the event will include a discussion on the latest trends in digital collaboration experience management and how to transform virtual collaborative work and engagement into a competitive advantage. The company will also offer a preview of new data insights that tell a story about the new normal of hybrid collaboration during the pandemic and beyond.

Speakers will also include Dave Shull, CEO of Poly, Dr. Andrew Brodsky, Professor of Management at The University of Texas at Austin, and Gilbert Tuhabonye, philanthropist, athlete, and survivor.

Intelligent Monitoring Enhancements

Vyopta has introduced a series of enhancements to its Intelligent Monitoring Engine to improve actionability, simplify configuration, and reduce resolution time. These include additional notifications detail; a new historical view of monitor statuses; and new monitor types including systemic, simple, and advanced. These enhancements simplify the creation of alerts for large organizations and significantly reduce the time to detect and isolate systemic issues.

"IT teams need easy-to-use tools that simplify detecting, troubleshooting, and resolving issues," said Jonathan Sass, Vice President of Product for Vyopta. "This is part of our commitment to continually improve IT and MSP users' capabilities to consistently deliver the best user experiences when people collaborate from anywhere."

Workflow Integrations

Vyopta also introduced new integrations with other business-critical applications that IT teams use every day to collaborate, manage issues, and make business decisions. Vyopta's Intelligent Monitoring Engine now offers robust integration with IT service management (ITSM) platforms for more seamless ticket and issue management. Vyopta has also integrated its alerts and notifications into the tools IT teams often use to collaborate including ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex.

Within the Collaboration Performance Management Analytics product, Vyopta has improved the ability to export data and insights to business intelligence decision support tools like Power BI and Tableau.

"Front-line IT teams can now get notifications on the platforms where they spend their day — like ServiceNow, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and WebEx," said Craig Miller, Vyopta Product Manager. "We're providing the most direct communication routes and the clearest picture of what's happening to narrow down the best way to quickly resolve an issue."

Vyopta Administration as a Service

Vyopta is offering a professional services product to customers for the first time, allowing them to leverage fractional Vyopta expert resources. This enables them to get the full potential of the Vyopta solution faster, while helping to manage and optimize UC/collaboration technology (devices, room systems, infrastructure, cloud services) performance, and user experience. The Administration as a Service product helps support change management, custom reporting, and decision support, as well as workflow automation such as integrations between UC/collaboration technology and other IT systems.

"The potential to discover untapped opportunities with Vyopta data is deep and wide," said Rick Leung, CTO and co-founder of Vyopta. "This includes improving employee experience and engagement in a rapidly changing virtual work environment that is quickly adapting to collaborative and hybrid work requirements."

Related:

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the leader in digital collaboration user experience management, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta to monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vyopta Inc