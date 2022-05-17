"VR Hands-On Training" -- Live-Action Clinical Training with Hand Tracking Selected as a Finalist for AWE Auggie Awards, the World's Biggest VR/AR Awards!

TOKYO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good Inc. (based in Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kensuke Joji; hereafter "Jolly Good"), is pleased to announce that the latest version of "VR hands-on training", live-action clinical training with hand tracking which is a new function of medical VR, has been selected as a finalist in the BEST HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS SOLUTION category of Auggie Awards, hosted by Augumented World Expo (AWE), the largest VR/AR conference and expo in the world, held in the United States. Also, "VR hands-on training" is the only product that advanced to the final as a Japanese contestant.

In the awards, public voting were open from Monday, April 11th, to Thursday, May 5th, and after reviews by a panel of judges, the winners will be announced at AWE USA 2022 held in Santa Clara, California, the United States, from Wednesday, June 1st, 2022.

The latest version of "VR hands-on training" will be unveiled for the first time at Jolly Good's booth at AWE USA 2022.

VR Hands-On Training (PRNewswire)

The latest version of "VR hands-on training", which enables you to learn by superimposing their hands on the techniques of expert physicians through hand tracking

With VR hands-on training, it is possible to learn by superimposing VR players' hands over real live-action 360-degree videos of procedures performed by expert physicians, in conjunction with hand tracking sensors. The system senses players' lines of sight, their hand placements, and angles, and evaluates their proficiency in medical procedures, thereby sustaining and increasing their motivation to continue with VR training.

VR Hands-on Training promotional video: https://youtu.be/fdoEWKxW5oA

Augmented World Expo (AWE), the world's biggest VR/AR expo

AWE is the world's largest VR/AR showcase, held annually in North America, Europe, and Asia, and is composed of four major sections: Conference, Expo, Awards, and Pitch Competition. The event brings together the leaders in VR/AR industry to discuss directions of the industry for the next decade, including resolving key technical issues, introducing VR/AR to new fields, considering ethical and legal issues, and promoting diversity.

AWE official website: https://www.awexr.com/

Auggie Awards

Auggie Awards is a global awards program hosted by AWE. It has 15 categories such as movies, applications, games, developer tools, and many more. "VR Hands-on training" by Jolly Good has been selected as a finalist in the BEST HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS SOLUTION category.

Overview of AWE Exhibition

AWE USA 2022

Conference period: Wednesday, June 1st to Friday, June 3rd, 2022

Conference venue: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

(Jolly Good Exhibit Booth No.: #951)

About Jolly Good Inc. (https://jollygood.co.jp/en )

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and AI-based medical and welfare services that analyze user behavior in VR spaces. Using technologies such as VR and AI, we are accelerating human growth and social rehabilitation in medical education, support for persons with disabilities, treatment of mental illness, and so on, as well as developing services to support the evolution of medical care and finding purpose in life, in collaboration with various research institutions and companies.

Corporate Philosophy

Technology reveals its true value when used by those who need it.

Mission, Vision, Values

Mission: To accelerate human growth through technology

Vision: To enrich human lives by increasing growth experiences

Values: To enjoy updates, and focus on essential meaning and values

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jolly Good