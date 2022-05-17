Uranium Royalty Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSXV: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options, on May 13, 2022, to purchase 343,750 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan, which included 270,000 Options issued to directors and officers of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $3.31 per share, representing the market price for the common shares on May 12, 2022, and are valid for a period of five years.

The Options will vest as follows: 25% immediately, 25% on the 6 month anniversary of the grant date, 25% on the 12 month anniversary of the grant date and 25% on the 18 month anniversary of the grant date. The Option grants are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company further announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase 100,000 common shares of the Company to a contractor pursuant to the Company's existing stock option plan. Such options have an exercise price of $3.31 per share and are valid for a period of two years. The options vest incrementally over a 12-month period.

