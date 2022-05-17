Topps Announces Long-term Historic Partnership with MLB Superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Topps Expands its Iconic Product Portfolio to Highlight Star Players and Legends in Baseball

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps® Company, a leader in sports and entertainment trading cards and a part of Fanatics Collectibles, today announced a long-term historic partnership with MLB superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr, further expanding its legendary player portfolio.

Continuing Topps' commitment of bringing fans closer to their favorite game moments and baseball players, the new agreement follows an extraordinary 2021 season in which Guerrero finished second for MVP of the American League by Major League Baseball. One of the biggest superstars coming out of the 2021 season, Guerrero led the league in Runs, Home Runs, On Base Percentage, Slugging Percentage, OPS, and Total Bases. He is continuing to dominate this season, recently becoming the second-youngest player in MLB history to homer three times on two occasions.

"Topps has become synonymous with baseball after over 70 years of commemorating record-breaking moments and iconic players through our rich heritage of trading cards," said David Leiner, Vice President and General Manager of Global Sports & Entertainment at Topps. "This new partnership with Vlad is an extension of our dynamic product portfolio, showcasing players' talents and personalities in compelling and innovative ways. We're excited to continue evolving with fans and collectors alike as we kick off a new chapter for our brands through upcoming collaborations with the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment."

The partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays superstar features exclusive trading cards as well as a variety of game used items such as helmets, elbow/shin guards, batting gloves, bats, jerseys, hats, and socks to be cut up and included in future trading card products. Guerrero also will be featured across Topps' digital footprint, and he will appear in video content produced for Topps Studios and various @Topps social media activations.

"I look forward to continuing my partnership with Topps in providing baseball fans everywhere with the high-quality product they have become accustomed to," said Guerrero.

