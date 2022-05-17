PRECISIONscientia's Read Roberts Named to PM360 "Elite 2022" List

Recognized as One of the Most Influential People in Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONscientia , a Precision Value & Health team and full-service medical communications agency dedicated to the rigor and expertise required to ensure that medical professionals understand the value of life science innovations, today announced that Read Roberts was named to the PM360 "Elite 2022" list in the category of "Tech-know Geeks." This award highlights innovators developing technological breakthroughs that are helping to reshape the life science industry.

Roberts and other winners are profiled in PM360's May 2022 issue. View his profile here.

At PRECISIONscientia, Roberts serves as Director of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Data Solutions and oversees the Digital Opinion Leader (DOL) Map tool, a software platform that helps clients find, understand, and build relationships with KOLs across the industry. DOLs are healthcare providers (HCPs) who have developed an online following in particular therapeutic areas and whose influence greatly shapes today's medical conversations. This proprietary system aggregates and analyzes discussions across social media and online platforms to identify top experts across the healthcare spectrum, as well as measure their influence. With this tool, clients can quickly identify the appropriate DOLs to engage with to help educate HCPs specializing in a brand's therapeutic focus area.

A highly regarded digital problem solver, Roberts' passion for digital insights and connections help to simplify complex processes in pharma and healthcare. The synergies created between innovative platforms like the DOL Map tool and PRECISIONscientia's medical affairs and communications services are what clients need to build a digital strategy for successful online engagement with their brands.

Ultimately, recognition for Roberts serves as validation that Precision is an organization creating successful and relevant tools to support digitally-driven innovation for the life science industry.

About PRECISIONscientia: "Your Science Is Our Responsibility"

Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today's cutting-edge therapies. With more than 200 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights). Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PRECISIONscientia