PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESIGNATION OF MS. OSNAT RONEN, THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE TODAY

Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that further to the Company's report dated April 12, 2022 regarding the resignation of Ms. Osnat Ronen, from her position as Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors, Ms. Ronen has informed the Board of Directors that her resignation from her position as Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors and as a member of the Board of Directors will become effective today.

About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

