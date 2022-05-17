Nutrislice Unveils Spotlight, a Digital Food Label Solution for Non-Commercial Foodservice

The First of Its Kind for the Industry, Nutrislice Spotlight Helps Operations Save Time, Reduce Waste, and Improve Accuracy by Connecting Directly to Food Data

DENVER, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, foodservice technology company Nutrislice® announced the beta release of its new product Spotlight, a digital food label solution for the non-commercial foodservice industry. Long-lasting, e-ink labels help operators save time and reduce waste by connecting directly to their food database, making it possible to sync and display accurate and real-time pricing, nutrition facts, allergens, and other information right next to the items they serve.

"Our new digital food labels are a life-saver to overworked dining teams who are often fighting the challenges of an outdated paper labeling solution. Spotlight modernizes the guest experience while simplifying how operators manage labels — all while being kinder to the planet," says Brian Crapo, Chief Executive Officer of Nutrislice.

Spotlight is a more sustainable option than traditional static labels, as it eliminates the resources and waste that come with paper food labels that often have to be reprinted when prices or recipes change. Operators can sync their existing food data with wireless Spotlight labels, update all their labels remotely at any time, and schedule automated item rotations via the Nutrislice platform, creating a truly time-saving and eco-friendly solution for operators who want a foolproof way to show accurate food information.

Foodservice teams are often using paper labels next to items to inform customers of details like price and allergen information. Spotlight's durable, cold-and-heat tolerant digital labels can be placed on shelves, on serving lines, in coolers, or at stations for at-a-glance information that boosts customer trust and engagement in the operation's products and services. Battery life is measured in years, not months or even hours. And Spotlight also reduces purchasing friction while increasing revenue by giving customers clear visibility into their food choices so they can make easier buying decisions.

"The reality is that some foodservice operations have a full-time employee whose sole job is to update the price on labels, sometimes several times a week to keep up with fluctuations in their costs," says Mike Craig, Chief Customer Officer of Nutrislice. "Spotlight removes this tedium and frees up more time for operators to do what they do best: serve their guests and make delicious food. The future is bright with Spotlight."

Nutrislice is a fast-growing, self-funded foodservice technology company that elevates the guest experience while making operators' lives easier. Our platform enables universities, schools, corporations, hospitals, and senior living communities to deliver the modern, information-rich experience that today's consumer demands. More than 25,000 locations worldwide use Nutrislice digital menus, signage, ordering, and food labeling solutions to delight 11 million customers. Integrated with most major menu management systems, Nutrislice streamlines operations and simplifies how foodservice brands deliver a premier guest experience. Based in Denver, CO and on the Inc. 500, we are currently a remote, work-from-anywhere team. Learn more at nutrislice.com.

