Introducing WONDR NATION: The New Online Gaming Entertainment Company Leveling the Playing Field

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Appoints Anika Howard as Chief Executive Officer and President

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announced the official launch of WONDR NATION®. Formerly Mashantucket Pequot Interactive, WONDR NATION is the Tribe's newest venture - an online gaming entertainment company focused on partnering with best-in-class gaming platforms and using emerging technologies and trends to create new and exciting experiences for players. WONDR NATION will focus on expanding the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation's digital footprint while continuing to partner with other Native American tribes and technology companies to create engaging and unique experiences for players.

Award-winning industry veteran Anika Howard will serve as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer and President of WONDR NATION. She is widely recognized for her vision, leadership, and ability to drive gaming companies and products into evolving areas. Prior to joining WONDR NATION, Howard worked across some of the most notable players within the gaming space such as Foxwoods Resort Casino, International Game Technology PLC, and Caesars Entertainment, Inc., where she focused primarily on the development of interactive products and experiences designed to improve processes and create integrated player experiences.

"I'm proud and honored the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has entrusted me to lead this new venture and I'm very excited to share the vision for WONDR NATION," Anika Howard, Chief Executive Officer and President of WONDR NATION, said. "With WONDR NATION, we hope to bring a fresh approach to what's next for the gaming industry."

WONDR NATION will continue the Tribe's tradition and commitment to the community through partnerships with local organizations and educational institutes. The ultimate goal is to create programs and resources to develop tribal and local talent and expertise in emerging tech.

"The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has always championed innovation and empowerment, which are core values incorporated into WONDR NATION's foundation," Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler, said.

"From lawmakers and regulators to community members and patrons, we're deeply grateful and honored to continue sharing our Tribe's ongoing passion for entertainment through the next frontier of interactive gaming."

Recognizing the power and bright future of the interactive gaming sphere, WONDR NATION aims to create maximum opportunities, profitability, and impact for industry partners. The company manages Foxwoods' social casino, FoxwoodsONLINE, bringing high-quality and engaging play-for-fun online casino-style games to Foxwoods players. Additionally, WONDR NATION works in coordination with DraftKings on the co-branded Foxwoods online gaming and sports betting experience in Connecticut, and soon Puerto Rico, to further propel the industry forward.

"The gaming and entertainment industry is evolving at an incredible rate, which has created innovative new opportunities for our players that we're deeply excited about," Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, said. "WONDR NATION will provide our guests with the interactive gaming experience that Foxwoods is known for with the flexibility and access that's needed for the modern player."

For more information on WONDR NATION, visit wondrnation.com and linkedin.com/company/wondrnation.

About WONDR NATION:

WONDR NATION is an online gaming entertainment company focused on partnering with best-in-class gaming platforms and using emerging technologies and trends to create new and exciting experiences for players. Owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, equality and diversity are deeply engrained into WONDR NATION's company makeup as well as its ongoing endeavors. With corporate responsibility and sustainable play serving as key driving forces, WONDR NATION is committed to educating players about maintaining healthy user habits, and developing the next generation of gaming professionals through educational programs, vocational training and employment opportunities.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation:

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian Gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum. Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino, along with a variety of complementary businesses including a world-class golf course, luxury spa, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network, and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

