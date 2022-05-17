Brook Blackmore Joins Azra AI as Vice President of Clinical Operations

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoned healthcare executive Brook Blackmore has joined the leadership team of Azra AI, a company whose technology identifies positive cancer diagnoses and incidental findings in real-time with an eye toward helping patients and clinicians.

Azra AI uses proprietary AI software to read millions of unstructured data records and identify at-risk patients in need of follow-up care. (PRNewswire)

In her new role, Blackmore will oversee strategic planning for clinical use of the company's proprietary AI software.

Blackmore will serve as the Vice President of Clinical Operations at Azra AI, overseeing strategic planning for clinical use of the company's proprietary AI software. This novel technology is currently being used in more than 200 hospitals across the country, including at HCA Healthcare, Inspira Health, City of Hope and University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Her move to Azra AI comes after serving as Vice President of Clinical Operations at Thyme Care, a Nashville-based organization that provides support and resources to people with cancer.

Blackmore's new role reunites her with a core team at Azra AI that previously worked with her — using the AI technology — when she served as senior director of navigation operations at Sarah Cannon, the cancer institute of HCA Healthcare. She is a nurse practitioner by training and education, and, as a registered nurse, worked with patients in the oncology and bone marrow transplant units at HCA Healthcare prior to moving into leadership positions.

Blackmore said that she's excited to join a team with familiar faces, at a pivotal time for the company. "I have seen first-hand how this AI technology leads to a faster time to treatment for patients, increased navigator time with patients, and better patient retention in a health system's oncology program," she said.

Chris Cashwell, CEO of Azra AI, said that he and his team are thrilled to have Blackmore join their ranks. "Brook is a nationally-recognized expert on clinical operations in oncology and she's already familiar with the impact of our technology. She's joining our company at a key and exciting time, and we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together, partnering with hospitals and health systems."

Blackmore has a master's degree in nursing from Tennessee State University and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Belmont University in Nashville. She also has a master's degree in business administration, with a focus in healthcare, from Western Governors University.

About Azra AI

Azra AI uses proprietary artificial intelligence software to read millions of unstructured data records and identify at-risk patients in need of follow-up care, resulting in more equitable health outcomes, increased patient retention, and a reduced burden on clinical workers. This revolutionary technology — used in hospitals and cancer centers across the country — accelerates the patient care process and delivers a positive impact on clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Learn more about Azra AI https://www.azra-ai.com/ and follow us at @Azra_AI_Health.

