InventHelp Presents Simplified Ratchet (RKH-216)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional nuclear pipefitter/mechanic and I've been working with hand tools for 15 years. During that time, I saw the need for an updated ratchet that would replace the conventional ratchet. I thought of a simple tool that would save time, money and space in a toolbox. It would also reduce stress," said the inventor from Newport News, Va.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created THE SIMPLE RATCHET that helps simplify the gripping and turning of various fasteners by adapting to the particular nut or bolt. This helps save time and effort for a busy mechanic, home builder or anyone that uses hand tools by eliminating the need to dig through a tool box to try and find the right socket or adaptor. Additionally, this strong, reliable and user-friendly tool helps to avoid annoying delays and frustration.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp