Coverage Set for NASA's Boeing OFT-2 Briefings, Events, Broadcast

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch, launch, and docking activities for the agency's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the International Space Station. Scheduled to launch at 6:54 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 19, OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight for Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The Starliner spacecraft will launch on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About 31 minutes after launch, the Starliner will reach its preliminary orbit. It is scheduled to dock to the space station at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Prelaunch activities, launch, and docking will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The spacecraft will carry more than 500 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies to the space station and return to Earth with nearly 600 pounds of cargo, including reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.

OFT-2 will demonstrate the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner spacecraft and Atlas V rocket, from launch to docking to a return to Earth in the desert of the western United States. The uncrewed flight test will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying Boeing's crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station.

NASA's Boeing OFT-2 coverage is as follows and all times are subject to change based on mission operations (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, May 17

Noon – Prelaunch news conference on the NASA TV public channel (or no earlier than one hour after completion of the Launch Readiness Review):

Steve Stich , manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Mark Nappi , vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program

Gary Wentz , vice president, Government and Commercial Programs, ULA

Will Ulrich , launch weather officer, U.S. Space Force, 45th Weather Squadron, Space Launch Delta 45

Wednesday, May 18

1 p.m. – NASA leadership media briefing on NASA TV, with the following participants:

Bob Cabana , NASA associate administrator

Janet Petro , director, NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate

NASA astronaut Suni Williams

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore

NASA astronaut Mike Fincke

Thursday, May 19

6 p.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins. NASA TV will have continuous coverage through Starliner orbital insertion.

9 p.m. (approximately) – Postlaunch news conference on NASA TV, with the following participants:

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich , manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Mark Nappi , vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program

John Elbon , chief operating officer, United Launch Alliance

Friday, May 20

3:30 p.m. – NASA TV rendezvous and docking coverage begins

7:10 p.m. (approximately) – Docking

Saturday, May 21

11:30 a.m. – NASA TV hatch opening and welcoming remarks coverage begins

11:45 a.m. (approximately) – Hatch opening and welcoming remarks

NASA TV Launch Coverage

NASA Website Launch Coverage

Public Participation

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA's virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following a successful launch.

Engage kids and students in virtual and hands-on activities that are both family-friendly and educational through Next Gen STEM Commercial Crew.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program is delivering on its goal of safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is changing the arc of human spaceflight history by opening access to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science, and more commercial opportunities. The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in space exploration, including future missions to the Moon and, eventually, to Mars.

For NASA's launch blog and more information about the mission, visit:

