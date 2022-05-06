UScellular Rate Plans are Price Protected through 2023

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular announced today that all its postpaid and prepaid plans are price protected through 2023. From now through at least December 31, 2023, UScellular has committed to not increase the price on customers' rate plans, no matter what plan they are on. Customers don't need to take any action for this to be in effect.

"Our customers have enough on their minds, and they shouldn't need to worry about their wireless rates going up. Whether they're a brand-new customer or have been one for years, their rate plan will not increase," said Laurent "LT" Therivel, President and CEO of UScellular. "We are committed to being transparent with our customers, and we want them to have peace of mind knowing that if they don't want to make a change, we won't change a thing."

For customers whose needs have evolved and are interested in updating their plan, associates are available in store, on the phone or via online chat to review their usage with them to ensure the plan they are on continues to meet their needs and their budget.

Understanding that the hardships caused by the pandemic are far from over, UScellular also continues to help eligible families and households pay for internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

