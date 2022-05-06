Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates Mother's Day With New Extended Paid Parental Leave and Paid Family Leave Programs

DALLAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Mother's Day, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is excited to formally announce its new Paid Parental Leave and Paid Family Leave programs and benefits for all of its associates. Fueled by its Power of One people strategy to harness individual talents into collective strength, the new programs aim to foster Belonging and leverage the power of working together, aligning, and delivering results.

"We have always believed in cultivating a culture of Belonging and we're excited to introduce these new benefits supporting parents of all kinds at NMG," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "Our value-driven approach of leading with love underpins our NMG|Way culture to create an inclusive, flexible environment for all our associates."

Under this new Paid Parental Leave program, beginning on January 1, 2022, any associate who welcomes a new child, including those welcoming by adoption, surrogacy, or foster care, is eligible for 16 weeks of paid leave. This time is in addition to the allotted maternity leave time for birthing mothers, elevating the total amount of paid company leave to up to 24 weeks. All associates, full-time and part-time, are eligible for this new benefit.

In addition, all associates will also be eligible for the company's new Paid Family Leave program which will provide 2 weeks of paid leave for situations requiring an associate to take time off to care for a child, spouse, partner, parent, or other family members, as defined by the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), effective August 1, 2022.

Supporting its associates' journeys into parenthood, NMG is proud to announce that full-time and part-time employees who have been with the company for at least a year are also eligible to receive $3,000 towards an adoption every year. The funds can be used towards agency and placement fees, legal expenses, medical expenses, and multiple other related costs.

"Through our NMG|Way of Working, we continue to promote work and life integration at NMG," said Severson. "Our aim is to empower and prioritize our associates by offering them flexible, innovative policies to make their lives extraordinary."

