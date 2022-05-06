KELLY CLARKSON AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE TO CELEBRATE TEACHERS WITH FREE CRUISES AND EXCLUSIVE CONCERT ABOARD NEWEST SHIP NORWEGIAN PRIMA

-GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist to Perform at Norwegian's Giving Joy™ Award Ceremony in Galveston, Texas-

-Company to Award 100 Teachers with a Cruise Aboard Its Newest Groundbreaking Ship Norwegian Prima and Three Grand Prize Winners with $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for Their School-

-Norwegian's Giving Joy™ Contest is Now Open and Accepting Nominations at nclgivingjoy.com through June 3, 2022-

MIAMI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY Award-winning artist and superstar Kelly Clarkson today announced that she would join Norwegian Cruise Line in celebrating and rewarding educators as part of the "Norwegian's Giving Joy™," annual recognition program hosted by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8998055-kelly-clarkson-ncl-celebrate-teachers-with-free-cruises-concert-on-norwegian-prima/

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 – 6, 2022), the songstress and TV host and producer concluded a week-long on-air celebration recognizing educators on her critically acclaimed program, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," by announcing that she would be joining this year's Norwegian's Giving Joy winners aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's record-breaking new ship, Norwegian Prima. Clarkson will perform during the award ceremony honoring these top 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada, when the ship debuts in her home state of Texas on Oct. 27, 2022.

"Not only has Kelly been a wonderful friend of our Cruise Line since joining our NCL family as godmother to Norwegian Encore, but she has also been a steadfast supporter of educators through the years," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We all have a teacher who holds a special place in our hearts, and Norwegian's Giving Joy program provides a platform for us to publicly recognize and provide them with an experience of a lifetime. Kelly shares our strong appreciation for this community of unsung heroes, making her the perfect partner to help us bring this special program to life once again."

The annual program which recognizes the connection between travel and education and celebrates teachers for their unwavering dedication to inspiring students every day, has awarded 130 teachers with free cruises and over $185,000 to schools since 2019. This year, 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada will win an exclusive sailing aboard the Cruise Line's newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Prima, during the inaugural five-day sailing from Galveston, Texas from October 27 – 31, 2022. In addition, the top three grand prize winners will receive an additional seven-day voyage for two from the U.S. or Canada, as well as a $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their school.

"Teachers deserve every recognition for their relentless commitment to inspiring students every day," said Kelly Clarkson. "As the Godmother of Norwegian Encore, I'm so proud to partner with NCL on Norwegian's Giving Joy program. This community does incredible work, and through this annual program, I get to play a small role in showing our gratitude to these educators with an opportunity of a lifetime. I can't wait to celebrate the 100 deserving winners this October, as I welcome them to my home state of Texas before they set sail."

Norwegian Cruise Line is encouraging nominations of certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada now through June 3, 2022. To nominate a beloved teacher, to vote and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or contact a travel professional. For Norwegian Prima's press kit and assets, click here.

