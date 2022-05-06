Ground-breaking Book RELENTLESS COURAGE Looks at First-Responder Trauma

Already the #1 best seller Amazon book for Popular Psychology and Medicine; the world's leading authority on emotional trauma joins forces with a decorated Police Sergeant to deepen awareness of the trauma that first responders face in the line of duty, and provides novel insights on healing.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shauna Springer, Chief Psychologist at Stella , best-selling author, and one of the world's leading authorities on PTSD and complex emotional trauma, teams up with nationally respected mental health advocate Sergeant Michael Sugrue (Ret.) to publish an insider's look at the unique emotional journey of being a first responder.

Stella's innovative Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) Treatment was Built on a Life Changing Understanding of PTSD and how to treat the symptoms of complex emotional trauma. (PRNewswire)

RELENTLESS COURAGE: Winning the Battle Against Frontline Trauma , available now in paperback, is the top new release in several Amazon categories and has taken the bestseller spot in multiple categories.

First responders are the backbone of our society. They take personal risks in the work they do and many endure chronically high trauma exposure. Dr. Springer and Sergeant Sugrue uncover the hidden mental health toll of this trauma on first responders, and describe a game-changing approach to healing.

Sugrue bares his soul to help save his fellow first responders, and openly shares the mindsets, private struggles, losses, and personal betrayals that led him to become suicidal at one time. He shares how he healed and what kinds of programs and resources were most helpful for his recovery.

Each chapter includes a wealth of original insights from Dr. Springer like:

What are some of the worst traumas first responders can face?

What kinds of experiences after trauma can make its impact even worse?

How does trauma impact our memory of a traumatic event?

Does evil exist, or are all of us just reacting to our own unaddressed trauma?

How can we come back from the places where hope seems to have abandoned us?

How does Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) treatment work?

The paperback edition of RELENTLESS COURAGE is available now.

Dr. Springer and Sugrue are available for speaking engagements and media interviews.

MORE ABOUT STELLA TRAUMA CARE: Stella's team of medical doctors, psychologists, patient care coordinators, and tireless advocates are on a mission to create a world where no person needlessly suffers from symptoms following trauma. Stella offers effective, peer-reviewed, breakthrough trauma treatments. Stella innovates like lives depend on it – because they do. www.stellacenter.com

