Tucows Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2022

"The first quarter was a very solid start to 2022, with revenue and gross profit up 14% and 22% year-over-year, respectively, driven by strong growth in each of our Ting Internet Services ("Ting") and Wavelo Platform Services ("Wavelo") businesses, as our Tucows Domain Services ("Tucows Domains") business delivered another quarter of consistent performance," said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. "Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11% from the first quarter last year as we continued to accelerate the build of our Fiber network and ramp up of operations. We achieved a new record for trailing 12-month capital expenditure for the Ting opportunity."

Financial Results

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 14% to $81.1 million from $70.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was the result of growth in revenue from each of Ting Internet Services and Wavelo Platform Services businesses.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 increased 22% to $21.2 million from $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was the result of the same factors as net revenue.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million, or a loss of $0.28 per share, compared with net income of $2.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for the first quarter of 2021 with the loss being the result of accelerated build of our Ting Internet Services fiber network and ramp up of operations, higher depreciation and interest expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 11% to $11.3 million from $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The modest decline in adjusted EBITDA1 reflects the accelerated build of our Ting Internet Services fiber network and ramp up of operations.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $6.2 million compared with $9.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $8.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)



3 Months ended March 31 2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) % Change Net Revenues 81,099 70,875 14.4% Gross Profit 21,198 17,453 21.5% Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets, net1 4,752 5,395 (11.9%) Net income (3,020) 2,149 (240.5%) Basic earnings per common share (0.28) 0.20 (239.1%) Adjusted EBITDA1 11,311 12,724 (11.1%) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,407 14,086 (61.6%)

1. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.

Summary of Revenues, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands of US Dollars)



Revenue Gross Profit Adj. EBITDA1

3 Months ended March 31 3 Months ended March 31 3 Months ended March 31

2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) 2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) 2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) Ting Internet Services:



Fiber Internet Services 9,788 5,082 5,750 2,473 (4,321) (3,927)













Wavelo Platform Services: Platform Services 6,097 638 5,912 553



Other Professional Services 750 - (26) -



Total Wavelo Platform Services 6,847 638 5,886 553 2,047 (1,080)













Tucows Domain Services:



Wholesale











Domain Services 46,836 46,991 10,439 11,218



Value Added Services 5,649 5,080 4,993 4,481



Total Wholesale 52,485 52,071 15,432 15,699

















Retail 9,061 9,154 4,302 4,753



Total Tucows Domain Services 61,546 61,225 19,734 20,452 11,774 13,196 Corporate:



Mobile Services and Eliminations 2,918 3,930 308 1,210 1,811 4,535 Network Expenses:



Network, other costs n/a n/a (4,180) (3,238) n/a n/a Network, depreciation of property and equipment n/a n/a (5,895) (3,638) n/a n/a Network, amortization of intangible assets n/a n/a (378) (299) n/a n/a Network, impairment of property and equipment n/a n/a (27) (60) n/a n/a Total Network expenses n/a n/a (10,480) (7,235) n/a n/a













Total 81,099 70,875 21,198 17,453 n/a n/a

Change in Reporting Segments

During the first quarter of 2022, Tucows completed a reorganization into three businesses: Fiber Internet Services ("Ting"), Platform Services ("Wavelo") and Domain Services ("Tucows Domains"). Previously, we disclosed the three operating and reportable segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services and Domain Services. The previously named Mobile Services segment was renamed the Platform Services segment, and no longer includes the 10-year payment stream on transferred legacy subscribers earned as part of the DISH Purchase Agreement as well as the retail sale of mobile phones, retail telephony services and transition services, which are now part of the financial results reported under the Corporate category. The renamed Platform Services segment includes Platform and Professional Services offerings (now branded as Wavelo), as well as the billing solutions to Internet services providers ("ISPs") that was previously reported under the Fiber Internet Services segment. The Fiber Internet Services segment now includes only the retail high speed Internet access operations, excluding the billing solutions moved to the new Platform Services segment. The offerings included in the Domain Services segment are unchanged. The Corporate category includes the aforementioned mobile services, as well as eliminations of intercompany transactions, portions of Finance and Human Resources that are centrally managed, Legal and Corporate IT. Prior period comparable results have been restated to reflect the changes in reporting segments. A quarterly summary of the Company's restated segment revenue, gross margin and EBITDA for 2021 and annual 2020 can be found in the "KPI Summary Q1 2022" supplementary disclosure, posted on https://tucows.com/investors/financials/ .

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before certain recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and costs that are one-time in nature and not indicative of on-going performance (profitability), including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to income before provision for income taxes (dollars in thousands):



3 months ended March 31

2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA 11,311 12,724 Depreciation of property and equipment 6,043 3,759 Impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment 412 60 Amortization of intangible assets 2,843 2,619 Interest expense, net 1,796 936 Accretion of contingent consideration 98 96 Stock-based compensation 1,391 1,022 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts - 166 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 53 67 Acquisition and transition costs* 617 767





Income before provision for income taxes (1,942) 3,232

*Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as redundant post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisitions, including Simply Bits in November 2021. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Management Commentary

Concurrent with the dissemination of this news release, management's pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company, has been posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials .

In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent eight days (until Friday, May 13), shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Thursday, May 25, at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( http://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access, provisioning, billing and subscription, developer tools, and more. OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).



Tuscows Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)













March 31,

December 31



2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)









Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,201

$ 9,105 Accounts receivable

16,391

14,579 Contract asset

3,283

778 Inventory

3,558

3,277 Prepaid expenses and deposits

23,221

20,986 Derivative instrument asset, current portion

1,358

299 Deferred costs of fulfillment, current portion

96,986

94,506 Income taxes recoverable

3,249

3,474 Total current assets

154,247

147,004









Deferred costs of fulfillment, long-term portion

17,674

18,205 Derivative instrument asset, long-term portion

459

278 Property and equipment

191,456

172,662 Right of use operating lease asset

18,136

17,515 Contract costs

1,306

1,079 Deferred tax asset

20

22 Intangible assets

47,659

50,409 Goodwill

130,410

130,410 Investment

2,012

2,012 Total assets

$ 563,379

$ 539,596



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 14,103

$ 10,016 Accrued liabilities

16,351

15,240 Customer deposits

16,351

16,974 Derivative instrument liability, current portion

-

125 Operating lease liability, current portion

3,463

3,150 Deferred revenue, current portion

128,413

124,116 Accreditation fees payable, current portion

882

882 Income taxes payable

307

102 Other current liabilities

2,974

3,078 Total current liabilities

182,844

173,683









Derivative instrument liability, long-term portion

-

- Deferred revenue, long-term portion

23,753

23,677 Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion

156

170 Operating lease liability, long-term portion

12,220

11,853 Loan payable, long-term portion

207,183

190,748 Other long-term liability

-

1,804 Deferred tax liability

22,211

22,569









Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

- Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,762,581 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and

10,747,417 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

29,655

28,515 Additional paid-in capital

3,530

2,764 Retained earnings

80,450

83,470 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,377

343 Total stockholders' equity

115,012

115,092 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 563,379

$ 539,596





Tucows Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations

and Comprehensive Income



(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)























Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021



(unaudited)









Net revenues $ 81,099 $ 70,875









Cost of revenues:







Direct cost of revenues

49,421

46,187 Network, other costs

4,180

3,238 Network, depreciation of property and equipment

5,895

3,638 Network, amortization of intagible assets (note 6)

378

299 Network, impairment of property and equipment

27

60 Total cost of revenues

59,901

53,422









Gross profit

21,198

17,453









Expenses:







Sales and marketing (*) $ 11,987 $ 8,311 Technical operations and development (*)

3,765

3,132 General and administrative (*)

7,296

4,953 Depreciation of property and equipment

148

121 Loss on disposition of property and equipment

385

- Amortization of intangible assets

2,465

2,320 Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts

-

(253) Total expenses

26,046

18,584









Income from operations

(4,848)

(1,131)









Other income (expenses):







Interest expense, net

(1,796)

(936) Gain on sale of Ting Customer Assets, net

4,752

5,395 Other expense, net

(50)

(96) Total other income (expenses)

2,906

4,363









Income before provision for income taxes

(1,942)

3,232









Provision for income taxes

1,078

1,083 Net income for the period

(3,020)

2,149









Other comprehensive income, net of tax







Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities

968

368 Net amount reclassified to earnings

66

(834) Other comprehensive income net of tax expense (recovery)

of $(235) and $398 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30,

2020, $(375) and $32 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020

1,034

(466)









Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ (1,986) $ 1,683









Basic earnings per common share $ (0.28) $ 0.20









Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share

10,754,758

10,617,807









Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.28) $ 0.20









Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share

10,754,758

10,796,762





























(*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows:







Network expenses $ 110 $ 125 Sales and marketing $ 375 $ 505 Technical operations and development $ 118 $ 167 General and administrative $ 788 $ 225





Tucows Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)













Three months ended March 31,



2022

2021 Cash provided by:

(unaudited) Operating activities:







Net income for the period $ (3,020) $ 2,149 Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment

6,043

3,759 Impairment of property and equipment

27

60 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

120

67 Amortization of intangible assets

2,843

2,619 Net amortization contract costs

(227)

(7) Accretion of contingent consideration

98

96 Deferred income taxes (recovery)

(686)

(220) Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense

(52)

(172) Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability

59

55 Loss on disposal of domain names

2

1 Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts

-

166 Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets

-

- Stock-based compensation

1,391

1,022 Change in non-cash operating working capital:







Accounts receivable

(1,812)

(328) Contract asset

(2,505)

- Inventory

(281)

(442) Prepaid expenses and deposits

(2,235)

2,266 Deferred costs of fulfillment

(1,949)

(4,111) Income taxes recoverable

482

(689) Accounts payable

2,267

1,451 Accrued liabilities

1,111

793 Customer deposits

(623)

125 Deferred revenue

4,368

5,349 Accreditation fees payable

(14)

77 Net cash provided by operating activities

5,407

14,086









Financing activities:







Proceeds received on exercise of stock options

515

229 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options

-

(218) Proceeds received on loan payable

16,500

- Payment of loan payable costs

(177)

- Contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group

(2,000)

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

14,838

11









Investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(23,054)

(13,944) Investment in securities

(95)

(154) Net cash used in investing activities

(23,149)

(14,098)









(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,904)

(1)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

9,105

8,311 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,201 $ 8,310









Supplemental cash flow information:







Interest paid $ 1,683 $ 949 Income taxes paid, net $ 896 $ 2,381









Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 1,909 $ 3,320

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before Provision for Income Taxes







(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended March 31, (unaudited)

2022 (unaudited)

2021 (unaudited)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,311 $ 12,724 Depreciation of property and equipment

6,043

3,759 Impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment

412

60 Amortization of intangible assets

2,843

2,619 Impairment of indefinite life intangible assets

-

- Interest expense, net

1,796

936 Accretion of contingent consideration

98

96 Stock-based compensation

1,391

1,022 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts

-

166 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities

53

67 Acquisition and other costs1

617

767









Income before provision for income taxes $ (1,942) $ 3,233



1Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as redundant post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisitions, including Simply Bits in November 2021. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

