ORACLE RED BULL RACING AND HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL FORGE GLOBAL ALLIANCE TO PUMP UP THE VOLUME

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Formula One arrives in Florida for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing is driving more excitement with the announcement that it is partnering with world-renowned music and entertainment brand Hard Rock® to bring the thrill of F1 racing to more fans worldwide.

Taking immediate effect, the multi-year agreement between the iconic brand and the championship-winning F1 team will see Hard Rock International join Oracle Red Bull Racing in a range of key roles – as an Official Team and Viewing Partner, which includes Integrated Resorts, Casinos, Hotels, Restaurants and Retail.

From South Florida's flagship Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and across its locations in nearly 70 countries and more than 250 communities, Hard Rock's portfolio of hotels, live music venues, signature cafes and casinos provide an unrivalled global opportunity to bring fans of F1 together to celebrate their passion for the sport.

As the Team's Official Viewing Partner, the new agreement will see Hard Rock and Oracle Red Bull Racing work together to create inspiring, immersive and exhilarating experiences for fans, focused on Grand Prix weekends across the 23-race calendar, making Hard Rock venues the go-to race day destination for F1 fans around the world.

The alliance between the two brands will also encompass a collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing's hugely successful Esports Team. Founded in 2018, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports squad has since won seven World Championship titles across multiple Esports racing disciplines and has become the team to beat. Its involvement with Hard Rock International will see the Esports team bring its unrivalled experience of virtual racing to the fan experience through bespoke sim racing rigs in select Hard Rock territories.

The new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing amps up Hard Rock's presence in global sport, sitting alongside its allegiance with the Miami Dolphins and its collaboration with international football phenomenon Lionel Messi. Hard Rock branding will be featured on Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB18 car, on the race suits of its drivers, defending F1 World Champion Max Verstappen and two-time grand prix winner Sergio Perez.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner said: "Oracle Red Bull Racing is committed to bringing the excitement of Formula One to as many people as possible, all over the world, and this agreement with Hard Rock is a landmark for the Team. It gives us the opportunity to provide our fans with some incredible experiences, and in turn it plugs the Hard Rock brand directly into a fan base that is expanding at an exceptional rate. F1's popularity has grown exponentially in recent years, especially in the US. Oracle Red Bull Racing is at the forefront of that explosion in interest in America, and now with Hard Rock International on board we can look forward to giving those fans an even more intense, immersive and engaging F1 experience."

Chairman of Hard Rock International Jim Allen said: "Hard Rock is thrilled to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing and their culture of winning both on and off the track to bring more dynamic entertainment experiences to our fans around the globe. This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to collaborations with the best in class in sports, music and entertainment, while connecting with the next generation of fans from around the globe."

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

