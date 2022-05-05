Nannies and Kids United: The Advantage of Backup Care for San Francisco Companies

Nannies and Kids United: The Advantage of Backup Care for San Francisco Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to imagine how frustrating and stressful it can be when an employee gets sick, injured, or has a personal emergency. Unfortunately, they are not the only ones who can get sick and injured. If they work with you in the same office space, all that stress of dealing with their absence could then turn your company into a ticking time bomb. Unfortunately, most small businesses won't have a backup plan and this can cause their success to suffer greatly.

backupcare (PRNewswire)

This may come as a surprise to some of you, but an employee's absence is not what causes most small business failures. According to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), 50% of all small firms fail during the first 10 years of operation. The government has found that the main reasons for failure were financial and operational mismanagement.

Plan ahead, organize effectively, and take care of your employees. If you don't do it right, your company will likely fail. But what's the best way to go about doing this?

I've never been more passionate about this topic as I am when discussing backup care options with San Francisco companies.

What Is Backup Care?

Backup care is temporary or part-time care that helps fill the void of an employee who can no longer work due to illness, injury, or personal emergency. Their responsibilities are then taken over by someone who can jump right into their role and help lessen the burden on your business.

Is Backup Care The Same As Temp Agency Jobs?

It's important to note that backup care is not to confuse with temp agency jobs.

A temp agency allows you to fill your vacancy with a "temporary" employee for a desirable range of time.

Temp agency jobs can be tedious and time-consuming and often require long-term commitments. On the other hand, backup care focuses on filling your position on time while expertly handling any issues that may arise during their tenure.

Temp agency jobs often require that you pay for the employee's entire employment period. However, with backup care, we only get paid after we've successfully helped your business.

Backup care provides a large pool of caregivers who are thoroughly screened and perfectly matched to your needs.

Most importantly, backup care allows you to offer your employees financial incentives such as sick pay and medical insurance; something you'd have to do with temp agency jobs if they were hired permanently.

Many businesses use these types of positions to: – Fill job openings until permanent employees can be hired, – Hire new employees before an existing employee leaves and goes on vacation, – Hire new employees when an existing employee has been diagnosed with a serious illness or injury, and – Hire more workers while they're still available.

Back-up care with Nannies And Kids United is different in the sense that:

Backup care has a limited time frame with no obligation to hire. In other words, we fill your vacancy and then move on. Temp agency jobs have to be hired for a specified time period or permanently.

Backup care is a full-time job for the duration of the absence. You can't hire a temp agency to fill a temporary vacancy and then move on without paying them.

Backup care is an offset from your payroll taxes and employee benefits, not your payroll taxes or employee benefits. Your income tax only deducts what you pay to an employee and you're responsible for any additional benefits as well as Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance, etc.

WHO NEEDS BACK-UP CARE?

Backup care is required by law in the state of California.

It is especially crucial for your peace of mind because it provides a solution that you did not have to take on yourself.

In regards to your personal protection, you need a solution that will help avoid lawsuits that could be filed against you. If an employee gets injured or sick and leaves work, there is no guarantee that their replacement will know how to do the job well enough to keep your company running smoothly.

The advantage of backup care for San Francisco companies is that you get to hire a caregiver to help you in a position that may not exist within your organization or you may be unable to afford to pay for it.

The advantage of backup care for San Francisco companies is that you can use the employee as your primary caretaker and then turn the job over when the need for their services has ended.

NOT ALL CAREGIVERS ARE GOOD CAREGIVERS

Back-up care provides a large pool of screened caregivers and will perfectly match your needs.

"We hired a caregiver in the family, when our daughter had her first child and who has been with us for nine years now." She has two jobs, running her own business and taking care of our daughter, who is still very young. We were also considering hiring a nurse to take care of my wife but I was convinced that our caregiver would be much better suited to the job.

WHAT IS THE ADVANTAGE OF BACK-UP CARE?

Backup care is a lot less expensive than hiring someone from a temp agency.

It also allows you to keep your business running smoothly while they're away, while they're not at work, or if they're not yet available due to an illness or injury.

There are also no special qualifications to become a backup care provider. You don't need any special training or certifications to get it right. You don't even have know the employee who will be taking over their duties.

It's also important to note that backup care protects your business from any liability. If your employee gets injury while they are providing backup care and you didn't know they were doing it, you'll be sued by the person they injure.

WHAT IS THE ADVICE ON BACKUP CARE AND THE LAW?

According to California Business and Professions Code section 26300, you need a plan that is "approved" by your employees' insurance company and the California Workers' Compensation Board.

This simply means that your business needs to be able to prove that you care about your employees and their well-being. You don't have to hide the fact that you're providing backup care.

THE VALUE OF BACK-UP CARE

You'll find a lot of value in providing backup care.

According to the Blank Rome LLP article, "The Impact of an Ill or Injured Employee on Your Bottom Line," having a backup plan that helps mitigate your business risks, lowers your stress levels, and helps keep your employees healthy could increase your profits by up to 15%.

BACK-UP CARE SOLUTIONS FROM Nannies And Kids United

When it comes to providing backup care for San Francisco companies, we have many great solutions that can fill the void.

As discussed in this article, you can find excellent ways to do backups while they're on vacation or not even on the job yet.

If your company is located in California and you are looking for someone to provide backup care, our next step will be to give you free information about how these options can help keep your business running smoothly and protect it from liability.

We'll also provide you with more information about how these alternatives can be beneficial for your company.

We look forward to serving you in the near future.

You've been a great client of Nannies and Kids United, and we're looking forward to a great relationship in the future.

What are the benefits of back-up care?

This is a question that may cross our minds when we think about someone taking over for us at work.

Here are some of the benefits to having backup care services:

It's less expensive than hiring a temp agency employee.

There are plenty of great alternatives for providing back-up care to your employees. This can help you save time, energy, and money.

You don't have to go through the stress and burden of finding a temp agency.

The employee may feel more secure and in control.

It's easier to schedule visits with clients.

THE BENEFITS OF BACK-UP CARE FOR YOUR EMPLOYEES

As for the benefits of backup care for your employees, these services can:

Keep their job responsibilities safe and secure.

Save them the trouble of finding someone to replace them while they are at work or off work.

Help them avoid the stress of filling in for a coworker if they get sick or on vacation.

Help them avoid boredom and becoming unproductive at work.

Promote better teamwork and keep their business running smoothly while they're at work or on vacation.

THE BENEFITS OF BACKUP CARE FOR THE COMPANY

As for the benefits of backup care for companies, these services can:

Keep business moving smoothly at all times.

Protect your employees and business from liability issues that could arise from a sudden absence.

Help your business to maintain productivity levels even if an employee is absent for a short period of time.

HOW DOES BACK-UP CARE HELP YOU?

Backup care can be useful when an employee in your company gets injured or becomes ill.

This is beneficial for you because it can reduce the risk of litigation in the future.

It's also helpful for your employees because it can help them to continue working.

It is important to note that backup care does not absolve you of any liability. The result of the absence of your employee may still be decided by a judge or jury. It could still result in any type of negative outcome, including a lawsuit.

We strongly recommend consulting your own attorney before making a decision about backup care.

Working parents are increasingly looking to their employers for backup care.

This is because it can help ease the stress of parenting and provide a sense of control and security. This trend propels by the changing nature of family life and the fact that few employers provide backup care.

This creates a lot of stress for parents, and they may worry that they won't be able to get to their child when they need them.

Planning ahead can help working parents prepare for situations that might arise when their child is ill or needs help while they're at work.

The following are some solutions for firms that want to provide backup care for working parents:

Providing backup care from an employee who is not working directly with the child.

Backup care through a coworker.

Through a third party.

BACKUP CARE FOR PROVIDERS OF ACCESSIBLE SERVICES

According to the American Disabilities Act, employers will be liable if they do not provide accessible services to their employees, most of whom are people with disabilities.

Do you want to provide this backup care? Here are some answers:

Are there enough workers with disabilities to fill the roles?

Do they have the experience necessary to achieve success?

Are they legally able to work in the United States and can they provide sufficient proof of work authorization?

What do working parents do when they need to take time off from work?

According to a 2017 study conducted by San Francisco State University researcher Sarah Damaske, 92% of mothers have left work early at least once in the last year to go pick up their kids from school or daycare. Half had to leave work early at least twice during that time period.

It's not uncommon for someone to leave work early to attend an after-school function, a soccer game, or even just to deal with a sick child.

Research shows that over one-quarter of the working parents at night school or community colleges take classes while they are working full-time jobs. This can result in them taking classes from 6 pm until 11 at night.

BACKUP CARE FOR EMPLOYERS

According to the article The Impact of an Ill or Injured Employee on Your Bottom Line, having a backup plan that helps mitigate your business risks, lowers your stress levels. It helps keep your employees healthy could increase your profits by up to 15%.

This is an easy way to reduce your risk and costs. Here are some alternatives:

Having only a single employee take care of everyone. This can be through a temporary agency or by using family members.

Having a part-time or full-time employee fill in.

Using a backup care provider.

Companies are increasingly turning to other options to provide backup care for their employees. They are not only suffering from low morale but also high-stress levels.

Backup care is also becoming increasingly beneficial for companies that need to protect themselves against the potential risk of high litigation costs if an employee becomes sick or injured while on the job.

When it comes to providing backup care for San Francisco companies, we have many great solutions that can fill the void.

Parenthood is a job that has a lot of stresses and challenges. It can be difficult for parents to keep up with the demands of their employers.

To add this benefit to your organization, please reach out to Nannies & Kids United at 770-284-6090 or hr@nanniesandkidsunited.com

backup care (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nannies and Kids United