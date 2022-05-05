ePremium Names Gary Buhmeyer as General Manager and CEO; Lori Murphy Appointed President and Chief Experience Officer

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePremium Insurance Agency, LLC, a leader in renters insurance and related products for the multifamily and single-family rental housing industry, announced today insurance veteran Gary Buhmeyer will serve as General Manager and CEO. Industry expert and ePremium co-founder Lori Murphy will transition into a key role focused on the customer and employee experience.

Buhmeyer joins ePremium with over 30 years' experience in the property and casualty insurance industry where he has led product development, underwriting, distribution, operations, and sales. With a long history in alternative distribution companies, including those that utilize digital platforms, Buhmeyer has a demonstrated commitment to customers and stakeholders. Prior to joining ePremium, he was the Vice President of Product Management at Kemper Personal Insurance.

"Gary joins a high-performing team and brings deep insurance expertise and an agency mindset to further accelerate the growth of ePremium, a well-known innovator serving the residential industry," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit IQ, parent company of ePremium. "In collaboration with Lori and our residential leadership team, Gary is well-positioned to respond rapidly to industry needs and further solidify the ePremium brand in the market."

Murphy will continue to be a core part of the ePremium team as she transitions into a new role as President and Chief Experience Officer. Murphy has been instrumental in ePremium's success since 2006, serving as the interim GM the past few years. In her new position, she will remain hyper-focused on customer needs, evolving industry trends, and further champion employee initiatives.

"Lori's passion for ePremium and the industry is contagious," said Stinnett. "I continue to admire and respect her commitment to the customer and end users of the insurance products and services offered by ePremium."

Murphy added, "Over the past 16 years I've benefited immensely from the knowledge, ideas and concepts I've gained from clients and colleagues who created the gold standard we affectionately call the 'ePremium difference.' This role provides the opportunity to focus my passion and enthusiasm for ePremium in building stronger partnerships moving forward."

Buhmeyer is the latest addition to the ePremium team, which welcomed industry experts Jay Stoltz as Vice President of Sales in January and Rob Vendramin as Director of Insurance Operations in February. Additionally, longtime ePremium leader Mark McDonald was recently named Vice President of Product Strategy.

ePremium is an insurance agency specializing in renters insurance for multifamily and single-family rental properties, as well as student housing. With renters insurance programs and a technology platform designed and developed to operate based on client-driven business requirements and innovation needs, ePremium products address risks faced by renters, property managers, landlords and owners. To learn more, visit epremium.com.

ePremium Insurance Agency, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all states (NPN 9925625, California License No.: 0G66570, Texas License No.: 1549460). In California, ePremium Insurance Agency, LLC does business under the name ePremium IRIS Insurance Solutions, LLC. David Hays (NPN 7379682) is the designated responsible licensed producer for ePremium.

