CAPIO PROMOTES REGGIE HODGES TO REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT

ATLANTA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capio, one of the largest healthcare asset management companies in the country, is promoting one of its own: Reggie Hodges has been promoted to Regional Vice President from Business Development Executive. The announcement was made by Dan Kutchel, Chief Revenue Officer and Sjorn Lundquist, Vice President of Sales.

In this new role, Hodges will be responsible for healthcare revenue cycle sales activities and results within targeted strategic accounts and/or geographic territories. He will actively participate in a team committed to transforming the patient financial wellness experience in healthcare and help drive the success of a rapidly growing market leader.

"It's hard to believe that Reggie has only been with Capio for a year," said Lundquist. "Not only has he quickly acclimated to the healthcare field; but he has grown into a true leader within the Capio organization. He is respected by both colleagues and clients alike for his outstanding client service, communication and presentation skills; and his business acumen is unparalleled. We're thrilled to see him grow so quickly and look forward to the contributions he'll make in this new role."

Hodges most recently served as a Business Development Executive with Capio, where he was responsible for building, maintaining and managing a robust pipeline of qualified prospects; developing strategic industry relationships and closing new business opportunities and revenues. Additionally, he has been a keynote speaker at various industry events including the Healthcare Finance Management Association and Emergency Department Management Association Conferences.

Prior to this role, Hodges served as Vice President of Sales for Fuzion Sports, where he excelled in sales management, operations and business development. He has a track record of cultivating strong teams, executing strategic plans, and successfully leading large projects. Reggie was also a founder and co-owner of ProSports Performance in Cleveland, Ohio.

Before his business roles, Hodges was a professional athlete with the National Football League, where he served as a starting punter for the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. He used his experience in sports as a platform for mentoring others and working well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment.

About Capio

Capio assists healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cashflow, while also lowering their bad debt expense. To date, Capio has acquired and provided consumer services with over $37B in patient accounts receivable, via partnerships alongside more than 800 provider clients across the United States. Capio is focused on becoming better partners to our clients and developing initiatives to help patients resolve their medical bills and achieve financial wellness. To learn more about Capio, please visit our website.

