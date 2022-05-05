Altrio Appoints Josh Guttman as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Altrio Inc., the leading provider of software and data solutions to real estate investors globally, is excited to announce Josh Guttman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

In this position, Josh will oversee Altrio's go to market approach, manage all revenue generation processes and scale the teams to align with Altrio's vision and objectives.

"Josh is an established leader with a proven track record of building world-class teams and growing revenue. Among many qualified candidates, Josh stood out as the ideal person to help lead Altrio through our next stage of growth. We are thrilled to have him in our team" said Altrio co-founder and CEO Raj Singh.

Most recently, Josh was Vice President of Revenue at Lane Technologies where he built and led the revenue and growth teams through to VTS' acquisition of Lane for $200M. A SaaS veteran, Josh also spent over a decade at Salesforce where he was a Vice President of Sales having built and led teams in Toronto, Chicago and New York. He earned an MBA from Toronto's Schulich School of Business, and two Bachelor's degrees from Queen's University.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Altrio," said Josh Guttman, CRO. "The company has an incredible team, market-leading technology and an impressive base of customers. I was attracted to Altrio's vision to innovate in the real estate investment management space, and am looking forward to helping more customers gain better access to the investable market, lower transaction costs, and have better data to drive investment decisions."

About Altrio

Altrio is a leading provider of software and data solutions to real estate investors, globally. Their data-driven deal management platform, Origin, helps investment teams of any size build winning portfolios and optimize their investment process. Altrio was founded in 2020 and has offices in Toronto and Boston. For more information, visit altrio.com and Linkedin page.

View original content:

SOURCE Altrio