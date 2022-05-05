5WPR Announces Partnership with NY-based Non-Profit Organizations UkraineFriends.org and Operation White Stork

UkraineFriends.org has recently undertaken missions to help Ukrainian civilians evacuate the country to safety. 5WPR is representing UkraineFriends.org and Operation White Stork pro bono.

NEW YORK , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S. , has begun work with UkraineFriends.org and Operation White Stork, a group of activists, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists delivering essential medical emergency packs to Ukrainians on the front lines of the war with Russia, and providing refuge to thousands of fleeing Ukrainians through a partnership with Airbnb.org.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

UkraineFriends.org and its partners specialize in delivering M-FAK packs–compact, fully mobile first aid kits composed of the most critical supplies each of which can save up to five lives when used by experienced Ukrainian medical personnel. Through their new partnership with Airbnb.org, UkraineFriends.org can provide temporary housing to 20,000 civilians evacuating Ukraine. To date, the organization has evacuated more than 14,000 civilians and has provided housing to more than 7,000 individuals.

"All of us here at 5W are in continued awe and admiration of the work UkraineFriends.org has been able to do in order to help the Ukrainian civilians during this heartbreaking time," said Matthew Caiola, 5WPR CEO. "Their dedication to instilling the people of Ukraine with hope through donations and evacuation efforts is truly inspiring, and we're so honored to be the ones who get to help share their story."

"What the people of Ukraine are going through daily, no one should ever have to experience," said Michael Sinensky, Co-Founder of UkraineFriends.org. "We are continuing to donate and evacuate civilians and couldn't be more thankful for our partnership with 5WPR and the work they've done to help us shine light on the devastating circumstances in Ukraine."

UkraineFriends.org maintains established partnerships with Operation White Stork, KOACORE, WeShield, Chabad, and Friends of Rockaway, Medical Supplies of America, Lennar Construction, and JS Industrial, among others, and was established as a collective humanitarian response to the invasion of Ukraine. Leveraging the expertise and extensive networks of the group's founders, the organization is a collective of people from varied backgrounds who have chosen to stand together to ensure the rapid response of humanitarian aid to many of the most vulnerable and innocent people of this country.

