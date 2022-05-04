Realty Income Announces Operating Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:
For the three months ended March 31, 2022:
- Net income per share was $0.34
- Normalized FFO per share increased 41.7% to $1.02, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021
- AFFO per share increased 14.0% to $0.98, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021
- Invested $1.56 billion in 213 properties and properties under development or expansion, including $796.4 million in Europe
- Issued £250.0 million of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2027 and £250.0 million of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due 2042
- Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4x
- Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion through a sale-leaseback transaction
Events subsequent to March 31, 2022:
- Entered into a definitive agreement for the private placement of £600 million of senior unsecured notes
- Amended and restated our unsecured revolving credit facility to increase the borrowing capacity to $4.25 billion and to extend the initial term to June 2026
CEO Comments
"We are pleased with the continued momentum across all facets of our business and are proud of our team's accomplishments to start the year," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Operations remain strong, and our business is, by design, well-positioned to excel amidst a variety of macroeconomic climates. During the quarter, we invested approximately $1.6 billion in high-quality real estate and are encouraged by a healthy pipeline of opportunities globally. In addition, our continued cost of capital advantage allows us to maintain accretive investment spreads while closing on transactions offering favorable risk-adjusted return profiles. I am energized by the collective talents of our Realty Income "One Team" and believe we are well-situated to continue generating value for our stakeholders."
Select Financial Results
The following summarizes our select financial results (dollars in millions, except per share data):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Total revenue
$ 807.3
$ 442.3
Net income available to common stockholders (1)(2)
$ 199.4
$ 95.9
Net income per share
$ 0.34
$ 0.26
Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO) (2)(3)
$ 601.4
$ 267.7
FFO per share
$ 1.01
$ 0.72
Normalized funds from operations available to common stockholders (Normalized FFO) (3)
$ 607.9
$ 267.7
Normalized FFO per share
$ 1.02
$ 0.72
Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders (AFFO) (3)
$ 580.1
$ 318.2
AFFO per share
$ 0.98
$ 0.86
(1)
The calculation to determine net income attributable to common stockholders includes provisions for impairment, gains on sales of real estate, and
(2)
Our financial results during the three months ended March 31, 2021 were impacted by a $46.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt due to the January
(3)
FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Normalized FFO is based on FFO and adjusted to exclude merger and
Dividend Increases
In March 2022, we announced the 98th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 115th increase in the amount of the dividend since our listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of March 31, 2022 was $2.964 per share. The amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 5.1% to $0.7395 in 2022, as compared to $0.7035 in 2021. We distributed $438.3 million in common dividends to stockholders in 2022, representing 75.6% of our AFFO of $580.1 million.
Real Estate Portfolio Update
As of March 31, 2022, our portfolio consisted of 11,288 properties located in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and Spain, and leased to approximately 1,090 clients doing business in 70 separate industries. We own an actively managed, diversified portfolio of commercial properties under long-term, net lease agreements with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 8.9 years. Our portfolio of commercial real estate has historically provided dependable rental revenue supporting the payment of monthly dividends. As of March 31, 2022, portfolio occupancy was 98.6% with 156 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 98.5% as of December 31, 2021 and 98.0% as of March 31, 2021.
Changes in Occupancy
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Properties available for lease at December 31, 2021
164
Lease expirations (1)
133
Re-leases to same client
(99)
Re-leases to new client
(11)
Vacant dispositions
(31)
Properties available for lease at March 31, 2022
156
(1) Includes scheduled and unscheduled expirations (including leases rejected in bankruptcy), as well as future expirations resolved in the periods indicated above.
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the annual new rent on re-leases was $31.69 million, as compared to the previous annual rent of $29.84 million on the same units, representing a rent recapture rate of 106.2% on the units re-leased. We re-leased three units to new clients without a period of vacancy, and 12 units to new clients after a period of vacancy.
Investments in Real Estate
The following table summarizes our acquisitions in the U.S. and Europe for the periods indicated below:
Number of
Properties
Leasable
Square Feet
(in thousands)
Investment
($ in millions)
Weighted
Average
Lease Term
(Years)
Initial Weighted Average
Cash Lease
Yield (1)
Three months ended March 31, 2022
Acquisitions - U.S.
139
2,627
$ 629.8
15.0
5.7 %
Acquisitions - Europe
21
2,772
794.2
8.9
5.5 %
Total acquisitions
160
5,399
1,424.0
11.8
5.6 %
Properties under development (2)
53
1,868
131.3
17.3
5.7 %
Total (3)
213
7,267
$ 1,555.3
12.3
5.6 %
(1)
Initial weighted average cash lease yield is a supplemental operating measure. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and
(2)
The three months ended March 31, 2022 includes £1.7 million of investments in one U.K. development property, converted at the applicable
(3)
Our clients occupying the new properties are 85.4% retail and 14.6% industrial, based on rental revenue. Approximately 26% of the rental
Same Store Rental Revenue
The following summarizes our same store rental revenue on 9,728 properties under lease (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended March 31,
% Increase
2022
2021
Rental revenue
$ 629.9
$ 605.3
4.1 %
For purposes of comparability, same store rental revenue is presented on a constant currency basis using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2022 of 1.31 GBP/USD. None of the properties in Spain met our same store pool definition for the periods presented.
Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, properties acquired through the merger with VEREIT were considered under each element of our Same Store Pool criterion, except for the requirement that the property be owned for the full comparative period. If the property was owned by VEREIT for the full comparative period and each of the other criterion were met, the property was included in our same store property pool. Please see the Glossary to our Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which is available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-results, for the definition of our Same Store Pool.
Our calculation of same store rental revenue includes rent deferred for future payment as a result of lease concessions we granted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized under the practical expedient provided by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). Same store rental income was impacted by reserve reversals to rental revenue of $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to reserves to rental revenue of $(8.0) million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Our calculation of same store rental revenue also includes uncollected rent for which we have not granted a lease concession. If these applicable amounts of rent deferrals and uncollected rent were excluded from our calculation of same store rental revenue, the increase for the three months ended March 31, 2022 relative to the comparable period for 2021 would have been 4.4%.
Property Dispositions
The following summarizes our property dispositions (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Properties sold
34
Net sales proceeds
$ 122.2
Gain on sales of real estate
$ 10.2
Liquidity and Capital Markets
Capital Raising
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we raised $663.0 million from the sale of common stock at a weighted average price of $65.55 per share, primarily through our At-The-Market-Program.
In January 2022, we issued £250.0 million of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due January 2027 (the "January 2027 Notes") and £250.0 million of 2.500% senior unsecured notes due January 2042 (the "January 2042 Notes"). The public offering price for the January 2027 Notes was 99.487% of the principal amount, for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 1.974%, and the public offering price for the January 2042 Notes was 98.445% of the principal amount, for an effective semi-annual yield to maturity of 2.584%. Combined, the new issues of the January 2027 Notes and the January 2042 Notes have a weighted average term of approximately 12.5 years and a weighted average effective semi-annual yield to maturity of approximately 2.28%.
In April 2022, we entered into a definitive agreement for the private placement of £140 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030, £345 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032, and £115 million of senior unsecured notes due 2037. The combined notes, if issued, are expected to have a weighted average tenor of approximately 10.5 years, and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.22%. We currently anticipate closing to occur during the second quarter of 2022.
New, Expanded Revolving Credit Facility
In April 2022, we entered a new $4.25 billion unsecured credit facility to amend and restate our previous $3.0 billion unsecured credit facility, which was due to expire in March 2023. The new revolving credit facility matures in June 2026 and includes two six-month extensions that can be exercised at our option. Similar to our previous revolving credit facility, the new revolving credit facility also has a $1.0 billion expansion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments. As of March 31, 2022, the balance of borrowings outstanding under our previous revolving credit facility was $569.6 million, and we had a cash balance of $151.6 million.
Commercial Paper Program
We have a U.S. dollar-denominated unsecured commercial paper program, under which we may issue unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $1.0 billion, with proceeds used for general corporate purposes. We use our unsecured revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for the repayment of the notes issued under this program. As of March 31, 2022, we had $950.0 million in commercial paper borrowings.
Other
Announcement of Transaction with Wynn Resorts
In February 2022, we announced that we had signed a definitive agreement with Wynn Resorts, Limited to acquire the Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion under a long-term net lease agreement. This sale-leaseback transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, is expected to be executed at a 5.9% initial weighted average cash lease yield and includes an initial lease term of 30 years with annual rent growth of 1.75% for the first ten years and the greater of 1.75% or CPI (capped at 2.5%) over the remaining lease term. The lease also includes an additional 30-year option to renew upon expiration. This transaction is subject to numerous uncertainties, including various closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be consummated on the terms or timetable currently contemplated, or at all. If completed, this property will be our first casino property.
Earnings Guidance
Summarized below are approximate estimates of the key components of our 2022 earnings guidance:
2022 Guidance
Net income per share
$1.08 to $1.25
Real estate depreciation and impairments per share
$2.83
Gains on sales of properties per share
$(0.03)
Normalized FFO per share (1)
$3.88 to $4.05
AFFO per share (1)
$3.84 to $3.97
Same store rent growth
~ 1.5%
Occupancy
~ 98%
Cash G&A expenses (% of revenues) (2)(3)
3.5% - 4.0%
Property expenses (non-reimbursable) (% of revenues) (2)
1.5% - 2.0%
Income tax expenses
$45 to $50 million
Acquisition volume
Over $5.0 billion
(1) Normalized FFO per share and AFFO per share exclude merger and integration-related costs associated with our merger with VEREIT.
(2) Revenue excludes contractually obligated reimbursements by our clients. Cash G&A excludes stock-based compensation expense.
(3) G&A inclusive of stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of rental revenue, excluding reimbursements, is expected to be approximately 4.0% - 4.5% in 2022.
Conference Call Information
In conjunction with the release of our operating results, we will host a conference call on May 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the results. To access the conference call, dial (888) 440-5675 (United States) or (646) 960-0268 (International). When prompted, provide the conference ID 9982808.
A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (800) 770-2030 and entering the conference ID 9982808. The telephone replay will be available through May 19, 2022.
A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's home page or in the investors section at www.realtyincome.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. No access code is required for this replay.
Supplemental Materials and Sustainability Report
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended March 31, 2022, including reconciliations for non-GAAP measures within the Glossary, are available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-results.
The Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 is available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/corporate-responsibility. During June 2021, we established our Green Financing Framework, which is also available on our corporate website at www.realtyincome.com/corporate-responsibility/Green-Financing-Framework.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,200 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 622 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 115 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimated," "anticipated," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include discussions of future operations and results, strategy, plans, intentions of management, and the anticipated consummation of pending transactions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business and economic conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; access to debt and equity capital markets; continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets; other risks inherent in the real estate business including our clients' defaults under leases, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments, and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; changes in income tax laws and rates; the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to limit its spread, and its impacts on us, our business, our clients, or the economy generally; the timing and pace of reopening efforts at the local, state and national level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and developments, such as the unexpected surges in COVID-19 cases, that cause a delay in or postponement of reopenings; the outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; any effects of uncertainties regarding whether the anticipated benefits or results of our merger with VEREIT, Inc. will be achieved; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date that this press release. Actual plans and operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release. Realty Income does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Ended 3/31/22
Ended 3/31/21
REVENUE
Rental (including reimbursable)
$ 799,565
$ 439,365
Other (1)
7,778
2,889
Total revenue
807,343
442,254
EXPENSES
Depreciation and amortization
403,762
177,985
Interest
106,403
73,075
Property (including reimbursable)
52,342
28,499
General and administrative
32,699
20,796
Provisions for impairment
7,038
2,720
Merger and integration-related costs
6,519
—
Total expenses
608,763
303,075
Gain on sales of real estate
10,156
8,401
Foreign currency and derivative gains (losses), net
(590)
804
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(46,473)
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
954
—
Other income, net (1)
1,852
550
Income before income taxes
210,952
102,461
Income taxes
(10,981)
(6,225)
Net income
199,971
96,236
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(602)
(296)
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 199,369
$ 95,940
Funds from operations available to common stockholders (FFO)
$ 601,416
$ 267,707
Normalized funds from operations available to common stockholders (Normalized FFO)
$ 607,935
$ 267,707
Adjusted funds from operations available to common stockholders (AFFO)
$ 580,098
$ 318,222
Per share information for common stockholders:
Net income, basic and diluted
$ 0.34
$ 0.26
FFO, basic and diluted
$ 1.01
$ 0.72
Normalized FFO, basic and diluted
$ 1.02
$ 0.72
AFFO, basic and diluted
$ 0.98
$ 0.86
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.7395
$ 0.7035
(1) Certain miscellaneous non-recurring revenue has been reclassified from total revenue to "Other income, net" for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Normalized FFO)
(in thousands, except per share and share count data)
FFO and Normalized FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three
Three Months
Three Months
Ended 3/31/22
Ended 3/31/21
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 199,369
$ 95,940
Depreciation and amortization
403,762
177,985
Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment
(478)
(371)
Provisions for impairment
7,038
2,720
Gain on sales of real estate
(10,156)
(8,401)
Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities
2,235
—
FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests
(354)
(166)
FFO available to common stockholders
$ 601,416
$ 267,707
FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests
808
—
Diluted FFO
$ 602,224
$ 267,707
FFO available to common stockholders
$ 601,416
$ 267,707
Merger and integration-related costs
6,519
—
Normalized FFO available to common stockholders
$ 607,935
$ 267,707
Normalized FFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests
808
—
Diluted Normalized FFO
$ 608,743
$ 267,707
FFO per common share, basic and diluted
$ 1.01
$ 0.72
Normalized FFO per common share, basic and diluted
$ 1.02
$ 0.72
Distributions paid to common stockholders
$ 438,280
$ 260,697
FFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to common
$ 163,136
$ 7,010
Normalized FFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to
$ 169,655
$ 7,010
Weighted average number of common shares used for FFO and normalized FFO:
Basic
593,827,299
371,522,607
Diluted
595,102,548
371,601,901
ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO)
(in thousands, except per share and share count data)
AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the Glossary in the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the three months ended March
Three Months
Three Months
Ended 3/31/22
Ended 3/31/21
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 199,369
$ 95,940
Cumulative adjustments to calculate Normalized FFO (1)
408,566
171,767
Normalized FFO available to common stockholders
607,935
267,707
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
46,473
Amortization of share-based compensation
5,002
3,697
Amortization of net debt premiums and deferred financing costs (2)
(17,096)
1,385
Loss on interest rate swaps
722
722
Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps (3)
517
618
Leasing costs and commissions
(2,373)
(706)
Recurring capital expenditures
(13)
(23)
Straight-line rent and expenses
(27,822)
(10,463)
Amortization of above and below-market leases, net
13,642
9,300
Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities
(2,064)
—
Other adjustments (4)
1,648
(488)
AFFO available to common stockholders
$ 580,098
$ 318,222
AFFO allocable to dilutive noncontrolling interests
820
351
Diluted AFFO
$ 580,918
$ 318,573
AFFO per common share, basic and diluted
$ 0.98
$ 0.86
Distributions paid to common stockholders
$ 438,280
$ 260,697
AFFO available to common stockholders in excess of distributions paid to common
$ 141,818
$ 57,525
Weighted average number of common shares used for AFFO:
Basic
593,827,299
371,522,607
Diluted
595,102,548
372,065,020
(1) See Normalized FFO calculations on page 8 for reconciling items.
(2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on notes payable and assumption of our mortgages payable, which are being amortized over
(3) Straight-line payments from cross-currency swaps represent quarterly payments in U.S. dollars received by us from counterparties in exchange for
(4) Includes adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests, obligations related to financing lease liabilities, mark-to-market adjustments on investments
HISTORICAL FFO AND AFFO
(in thousands, except per share and share count data)
For the three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 199,369
$ 95,940
$ 146,827
$ 110,942
$ 83,163
Depreciation and amortization, net of furniture, fixtures and equipment
403,284
177,614
164,459
137,362
130,944
Provisions for impairment
7,038
2,720
4,478
4,672
14,221
Gain on sales of real estate
(10,156)
(8,401)
(38,506)
(7,263)
(3,218)
Proportionate share of adjustments for unconsolidated entities
2,235
—
—
—
—
FFO adjustments allocable to noncontrolling interests
(354)
(166)
(154)
(38)
(228)
FFO available to common stockholders
$ 601,416
$ 267,707
$ 277,104
$ 245,675
$ 224,882
Merger and integration-related costs
6,519
—
—
—
—
Normalized FFO available to common stockholders
$ 607,935
$ 267,707
$ 277,104
$ 245,675
$ 224,882
FFO per diluted share
$ 1.01
0.72
0.82
0.81
0.79
Normalized FFO per diluted share
$ 1.02
$ 0.72
$ 0.82
$ 0.81
$ 0.79
AFFO available to common stockholders
$ 580,098
$ 318,222
$ 297,223
$ 248,734
$ 224,560
AFFO per diluted share
$ 0.98
$ 0.86
$ 0.88
$ 0.82
$ 0.79
.
Cash dividends paid per share
$ 0.7395
$ 0.7035
$ 0.6925
$ 0.6720
$ 0.6505
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - FFO and Normalized FFO
595,102,548
371,601,901
337,439,634
303,819,878
284,345,328
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding - AFFO
595,102,548
372,065,020
337,439,634
303,819,878
284,345,328
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share and share count data) (unaudited)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Real estate held for investment, at cost:
Land
$ 11,158,545
$ 10,753,750
Buildings and improvements
25,648,515
25,155,178
Total real estate held for investment, at cost
36,807,060
35,908,928
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(4,169,539)
(3,949,798)
Real estate held for investment, net
32,637,521
31,959,130
Real estate and lease intangibles held for sale, net
84,446
30,470
Cash and cash equivalents
151,624
258,579
Accounts receivable, net
468,165
426,768
Lease intangible assets, net
5,187,280
5,275,304
Goodwill
3,711,981
3,676,705
Investment in unconsolidated entities
141,191
140,967
Other assets, net
1,679,809
1,369,579
Total assets
$ 44,062,017
$ 43,137,502
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Distributions payable
$ 149,549
$ 146,919
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
305,574
351,128
Lease intangible liabilities, net
1,350,370
1,308,221
Other liabilities
746,304
759,197
Line of credit payable and commercial paper
1,519,625
1,551,376
Term loan, net
249,606
249,557
Mortgages payable, net
1,093,599
1,141,995
Notes payable, net
13,068,665
12,499,709
Total liabilities
18,483,292
18,008,102
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid in capital, par value $0.01 per share,
30,236,374
29,578,212
Distributions in excess of net income
(4,772,112)
(4,530,571)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
37,917
4,933
Total stockholders' equity
25,502,179
25,052,574
Noncontrolling interests
76,546
76,826
Total equity
25,578,725
25,129,400
Total liabilities and equity
$ 44,062,017
$ 43,137,502
Realty Income Performance vs. Major Stock Indices
Equity
NASDAQ
Realty Income
REIT Index (1)
DJIA
S&P 500
Composite
Dividend
Total
Dividend
Total
Dividend
Total
Dividend
Total
Dividend
Total
yield
return (2)
yield
return (3)
yield
return (3)
yield
return (3)
yield
return (4)
10/18 to 12/31/1994
10.5%
10.8%
7.7%
0.0%
2.9%
(1.6%)
2.9%
(1.2%)
0.5%
(1.7%)
1995
8.3%
42.0%
7.4%
15.3%
2.4%
36.9%
2.3%
37.6%
0.6%
39.9%
1996
7.9%
15.4%
6.1%
35.3%
2.2%
28.9%
2.0%
23.0%
0.2%
22.7%
1997
7.5%
14.5%
5.5%
20.3%
1.8%
24.9%
1.6%
33.4%
0.5%
21.6%
1998
8.2%
5.5%
7.5%
(17.5%)
1.7%
18.1%
1.3%
28.6%
0.3%
39.6%
1999
10.5%
(8.7%)
8.7%
(4.6%)
1.3%
27.2%
1.1%
21.0%
0.2%
85.6%
2000
8.9%
31.2%
7.5%
26.4%
1.5%
(4.7%)
1.2%
(9.1%)
0.3%
(39.3%)
2001
7.8%
27.2%
7.1%
13.9%
1.9%
(5.5%)
1.4%
(11.9%)
0.3%
(21.1%)
2002
6.7%
26.9%
7.1%
3.8%
2.6%
(15.0%)
1.9%
(22.1%)
0.5%
(31.5%)
2003
6.0%
21.0%
5.5%
37.1%
2.3%
28.3%
1.8%
28.7%
0.6%
50.0%
2004
5.2%
32.7%
4.7%
31.6%
2.2%
5.6%
1.8%
10.9%
0.6%
8.6%
2005
6.5%
(9.2%)
4.6%
12.2%
2.6%
1.7%
1.9%
4.9%
0.9%
1.4%
2006
5.5%
34.8%
3.7%
35.1%
2.5%
19.0%
1.9%
15.8%
0.8%
9.5%
2007
6.1%
3.2%
4.9%
(15.7%)
2.7%
8.8%
2.1%
5.5%
0.8%
9.8%
2008
7.3%
(8.2%)
7.6%
(37.7%)
3.6%
(31.8%)
3.2%
(37.0%)
1.3%
(40.5%)
2009
6.6%
19.3%
3.7%
28.0%
2.6%
22.6%
2.0%
26.5%
1.0%
43.9%
2010
5.1%
38.6%
3.5%
27.9%
2.6%
14.0%
1.9%
15.1%
1.2%
16.9%
2011
5.0%
7.3%
3.8%
8.3%
2.8%
8.3%
2.3%
2.1%
1.3%
(1.8%)
2012
4.5%
20.1%
3.5%
19.7%
3.0%
10.2%
2.5%
16.0%
2.6%
15.9%
2013
5.8%
(1.8%)
3.9%
2.9%
2.3%
29.6%
2.0%
32.4%
1.4%
38.3%
2014
4.6%
33.7%
3.6%
28.0%
2.3%
10.0%
2.0%
13.7%
1.3%
13.4%
2015
4.4%
13.0%
3.9%
2.8%
2.6%
0.2%
2.2%
1.4%
1.4%
5.7%
2016
4.2%
16.0%
4.0%
8.6%
2.5%
16.5%
2.1%
12.0%
1.4%
7.5%
2017
4.5%
3.6%
3.9%
8.7%
2.2%
28.1%
1.9%
21.8%
1.1%
28.2%
2018
4.2%
15.2%
4.4%
(4.0%)
2.5%
(3.5%)
2.2%
(4.4%)
1.4%
(3.9%)
2019
3.7%
21.1%
3.7%
28.7%
2.4%
25.3%
1.9%
31.5%
1.1%
35.2%
2020
4.5%
(11.8%)
3.6%
(5.1%)
1.9%
9.7%
1.5%
18.4%
0.9%
43.6%
2021
4.1%
23.0%
2.6%
41.3%
1.8%
20.9%
1.3%
28.7%
0.7%
21.4%
YTD 2022
4.3%
(2.2%)
2.9%
(5.3%)
1.9%
(4.1%)
1.4%
(4.6%)
0.7%
(9.1%)
Compound Average
Annual Total Return (5)
15.3%
10.8%
10.8%
10.7%
11.2%
Note: All of these dividend yields are calculated as annualized dividends based on the last dividend paid in applicable time period divided by the closing price as of period end. Dividend yield sources: Nareit website and Bloomberg, except for the 1994 NASDAQ dividend yield which was sourced from Datastream / Thomson Financial.
(1)
FTSE Nareit US Equity REIT Index, as per Nareit website.
(2)
Calculated as the difference between the closing stock price as of period end less the closing stock price as of previous period, plus dividends paid in period, divided by closing stock price as of end of previous period. Does not include reinvestment of dividends for the annual percentages.
(3)
Includes reinvestment of dividends. Source: Nareit website and Factset.
(4)
Price only index, does not include dividends as NASDAQ did not report total return metrics for the entirety of the measurement period. Source: Factset.
(5)
All of these Compound Average Annual Total Return rates are calculated in the same manner for each period from Realty Income's NYSE listing on October 18, 1994 through March 31, 2022, and (except for NASDAQ) assume reinvestment of dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Realty Income presents this data for informational purposes only and makes no representation about its future performance or how it will compare in performance to other indices in the future.
