Callon Petroleum Company Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

Delivered production of approximately 102.7 MBoe/d (63% oil) in the first quarter of 2022

Placed two co-development projects on production in the Delaware South area with performance exceeding expectations

Increased drilled, uncompleted well count to 42 wells at quarter end

Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $281.3 million and adjusted free cash flow of $183.3 million

Reported net income of $39.7 million , or $0.64 per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA of $393.7 million , and adjusted income of $212.7 million , or $3.43 per diluted share

Reduced lease operating expense and gathering, processing & transportation expense on a sequential basis by $6.2 million and $1.3 million , respectively

Achieved an operating margin of $58.35 per Boe, including oil price realizations of over 100% of WTI benchmark

Reduced trailing twelve-month net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA to 1.97x, calculated pursuant to our credit facility, driven by strong operating margins and absolute debt reduction during the quarter

"Callon delivered another outstanding quarter as our results reflected both strong Permian well performance and increased overall capital and operating efficiency," said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We took several steps this quarter to help set the stage for future production growth and sustained free cash flow generation, including the build-out of a DUC inventory on our newly acquired Delaware South acreage to accommodate a more efficient scaled development model going forward. Our initial projects in this area implementing our scaled development model and completion designs are performing above expectations, and future activity in Delaware South will be an important contributor to our targeted 10% oil production growth by the fourth quarter of this year.

"We are pleased with the rapid transformation of our balance sheet that has been the product of disciplined capital allocation and leading cash margins. Our leverage ratio was below 2.0x at the end of the first quarter and we expect that metric to approach 1.0x by year-end 2022 providing improved optionality for capital allocation, including a program of capital returns that accompany further debt reduction and re-investment in a deep inventory of low-breakeven projects," concluded Mr. Gatto.

Callon Operations Update

At March 31, 2022, Callon had 1,344 gross (1,204.3 net) wells producing from established flow units in the Permian and Eagle Ford. Net daily production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 102.7 MBoe/d (63% oil).

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Callon drilled 31 gross (26.4 net) wells and placed a combined 17 gross (16.5 net) wells on production. First quarter completion activity was solely focused on the Delaware Basin. Within the Delaware Basin, a six-well co-development project targeting Wolfcamp A and B zones was brought online in January and has exceeded production expectations with average 30-day production rates of 1,312 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) per day and an oil cut of approximately 71%. Additionally, a five-well project, targeting the same two zones, was brought online in February and also has strong performance with an average 30-day production rates of 1,199 Boe/d and an oil cut of approximately 70%. As part of a broader optimization program for producing assets, Callon continues to convert gas lift systems to electric submersible pumps, positively impacting the production profile of the existing asset base across the Delaware position.

In the Eagle Ford, Callon drilled 9 gross (7.2 net) wells during the quarter but had no completion activity. During the quarter, the Company expanded its electrification efforts in the area, advancing sustainability initiatives and improving productivity. The project has resulted in the removal of another 25 generators, providing a cleaner and more reliable source of energy for field operations. Altogether, these efforts are expected to save approximately $1.5 million annually in lease operating expenses. Additional field electrification efforts are progressing and are expected to be completed by year-end.

Credit Facility Redetermination

On May 2, 2022, Callon completed the spring redetermination for its senior secured credit facility. The borrowing base and elected commitment were both reaffirmed at $1.6 billion. As of March 31, 2022, the drawn balance on the facility was $712.0 million and cash balances were $4.2 million. The Company intends to continue its application of organic free cash flow towards repayment of debt balances related to the credit facility and other debt instruments.

Second Quarter Activity Outlook and Guidance

Callon is currently running seven rigs, with four rigs in the Delaware Basin, two rigs in the Midland Basin and one rig in the Eagle Ford. One rig is expected to be released in June. The Company plans to utilize two completion crews for the second quarter, supporting new production across the Midland, Delaware and Eagle Ford positions.

For the second quarter, the Company expects to produce between 100 and 102 MBoe/d (64% oil) with between 32 and 35 gross wells (28 - 31 net) placed on production. In addition, Callon projects an operational capital spending level of between $225 and $240 million on an accrual basis.

Capital Expenditures

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Callon incurred $157.4 million in operational capital expenditures on an accrual basis. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital



Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures



(In thousands) Cash basis (b)

$174,563

$17,212

$9,703

$201,478 Timing adjustments (c)

(8,883)

6,293

—

(2,590) Non-cash items

(8,302)

2,033

1,877

(4,392) Accrual basis

$157,378

$25,538

$11,580

$194,496

(a) Includes drilling, completions, facilities and equipment, but excludes land, seismic and asset retirement costs. (b) Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count. (c) Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

As of April 29, 2022, Callon had the following outstanding oil, natural gas and NGL derivative contracts:



For the Remainder

For the Full Year Oil Contracts (WTI) 2022

2023 Swap Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 3,676,000 (a) 905,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $62.77 (a) $71.20 Collar Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 4,712,500

2,096,500 Weighted average price per Bbl





Ceiling (short call) $68.77

$80.25 Floor (long put) $57.83

$69.48 Short Call Swaption Contracts (b)





Total volume (Bbls) —

1,825,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $—

$72.00







Oil Contracts (Midland Basis Differential)





Swap Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 1,787,500

— Weighted average price per Bbl $0.50

$—







Oil Contracts (Argus Houston MEH)





Collar Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 227,500

— Weighted average price per Bbl





Ceiling (short call) $63.15

$— Floor (long put) $51.25

$—

(a) In March 2022, the Company entered into certain offsetting WTI swaps at an average price of $100.87/Bbl for the second quarter of 2022. These offsetting swaps resulted in a recognized loss of approximately $39.3 million which will be settled in the second quarter of 2022 as the applicable contracts settle. (b) The 2023 short call swaption contracts have exercise expiration dates of December 30, 2022.



For the Remainder

For the Full Year Natural Gas Contracts (Henry Hub) 2022

2023 Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 10,700,000

— Weighted average price per MMBtu $3.62

$— Collar Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 7,330,000

6,640,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu





Ceiling (short call) $5.49

$6.60 Floor (long put) $3.99

$4.48







Natural Gas Contracts (Waha Basis Differential)





Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 1,220,000

6,080,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu ($0.75)

($0.75)

Operating and Financial Results

The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Total production











Oil (MBbls)











Permian

4,469

4,727

3,088 Eagle Ford

1,377

1,839

1,593 Total oil

5,846

6,566

4,681













Natural gas (MMcf)











Permian

8,590

9,183

6,208 Eagle Ford

1,525

2,090

1,627 Total natural gas

10,115

11,273

7,835













NGLs (MBbls)











Permian

1,455

1,549

1,075 Eagle Ford

252

344

224 Total NGLs

1,707

1,893

1,299













Total production (MBoe)











Permian

7,356

7,806

5,198 Eagle Ford

1,883

2,532

2,088 Total barrels of oil equivalent

9,239

10,338

7,286













Total daily production (Boe/d)











Permian

81,733

84,848

57,758 Eagle Ford

20,922

27,517

23,199 Total barrels of oil equivalent

102,655

112,365

80,957 Oil as % of total daily production

63%

64%

64%













Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives)







Oil (per Bbl)











Permian

$94.52

$76.86

$56.66 Eagle Ford

95.02

77.84

57.80 Total oil

$94.64

$77.13

$57.05













Natural gas (per Mcf)











Permian

$4.20

$4.81

$3.11 Eagle Ford

5.18

6.00

3.03 Total natural gas

$4.35

$5.03

$3.09













NGLs (per Bbl)











Permian

$40.25

$37.50

$22.68 Eagle Ford

35.93

34.00

22.24 Total NGLs

$39.61

$36.86

$22.60













Average realized sales price (per Boe)











Permian

$70.29

$59.64

$42.06 Eagle Ford

78.50

66.10

48.85 Total average realized sales price

$71.97

$61.22

$44.01













Average realized sales price (including impact of settled derivatives)







Oil (per Bbl)

$73.78

$57.05

$44.33 Natural gas (per Mcf)

3.59

3.81

2.88 NGLs (per Bbl)

37.34

34.56

21.77 Total average realized sales price (per Boe)

$57.52

$46.72

$35.46

















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Revenues (in thousands)(a)











Oil











Permian

$422,404

$363,306

$174,967 Eagle Ford

130,845

143,139

92,078 Total oil

$553,249

$506,445

$267,045













Natural gas











Permian

$36,069

$44,133

$19,290 Eagle Ford

7,907

12,541

4,930 Total natural gas

$43,976

$56,674

$24,220













NGLs











Permian

$58,563

$58,085

$24,376 Eagle Ford

9,055

11,697

4,981 Total NGLs

$67,618

$69,782

$29,357













Total revenues











Permian

$517,036

$465,524

$218,633 Eagle Ford

147,807

167,377

101,989 Total revenues

$664,843

$632,901

$320,622













Additional per Boe data











Sales price (b)











Permian

$70.29

$59.64

$42.06 Eagle Ford

78.50

66.10

48.85 Total sales price

$71.97

$61.22

$44.01













Lease operating expense











Permian

$6.85

$7.22

$4.31 Eagle Ford

8.99

6.77

8.65 Total lease operating expense

$7.29

$7.11

$5.55













Production and ad valorem taxes











Permian

$3.89

$3.15

$2.32 Eagle Ford

4.82

3.60

3.07 Total production and ad valorem taxes

$4.08

$3.26

$2.53













Gathering, transportation and processing











Permian

$2.33

$2.26

$2.54 Eagle Ford

1.92

1.76

2.29 Total gathering, transportation and processing

$2.25

$2.14

$2.47













Operating margin











Permian

$57.22

$47.01

$32.89 Eagle Ford

62.77

53.97

34.84 Total operating margin

$58.35

$48.71

$33.46













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$11.15

$10.89

$9.74 General and administrative

$1.85

$1.27

$2.31 Adjusted G&A











Cash component (c)

$1.40

$1.18

$1.26 Non-cash component

$0.14

$0.12

$0.23

(a) Excludes sales of oil and gas purchased from third parties. (b) Excludes the impact of settled derivatives. (c) Excludes the change in fair value and amortization of share-based incentive awards.

Revenue. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Callon reported revenue of $664.8 million, which excluded revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third party of $112.4 million. Revenues including the gain or loss from the settlement of derivative contracts ("Adjusted Total Revenue") were $531.4 million, reflecting the impact of a $133.5 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. Average daily production and average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.

Commodity Derivatives. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the net loss on commodity derivative contracts includes the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Loss on oil derivatives $325,348 Loss on natural gas derivatives 28,181 Loss on NGL derivatives 4,771 Loss on commodity derivative contracts $358,300

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the cash paid for commodity derivative settlements includes the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Cash paid on oil derivatives, net ($95,353) Cash paid on natural gas derivatives, net (4,644) Cash paid on NGL derivatives, net (1,528) Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net ($101,525)

Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $67.3 million, or $7.29 per Boe, compared to LOE of $73.5 million, or $7.11 per Boe, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential reduction in LOE was primarily due to changing service providers and improving the efficiency of operations. The increase in LOE per Boe was due to the distribution of fixed costs spread over lower production volumes.

Production and Ad Valorem Taxes. Production and ad valorem taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately 5.7% of total revenue excluding revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third-party and before the impact of derivative settlements, or $4.08 per Boe.

Gathering, Transportation and Processing. Gathering, transportation and processing expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $20.8 million, or $2.25 per Boe, as compared to $22.1 million, or $2.14 per Boe, in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease in gathering, transportation and processing expense was primarily due to the 9% decrease in production volumes between the two periods.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $11.15 per Boe compared to $10.89 per Boe in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in DD&A per Boe was primarily attributable to the larger decrease in production volumes as compared to the depletion rate of our proved reserves from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

General and Administrative Expense ("G&A"). G&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was $17.1 million and $13.1 million, respectively. G&A, excluding certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A") was $14.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $13.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The cash component of Adjusted G&A increased to $13.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of higher compensation costs during the quarter.

The following table reconciles total G&A to Adjusted G&A - cash component and full cash G&A (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Total G&A $17,121

$13,116

$16,799 Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash) (2,851)

296

(5,943) Adjusted G&A – total 14,270

13,412

10,856 Equity-settled, share-based compensation (non-cash) and other

non-recurring expenses (1,315)

(1,230)

(1,665) Adjusted G&A – cash component $12,955

$12,182

$9,191











Capitalized cash G&A 9,703

11,035

6,913 Full cash G&A $22,658

$23,217

$16,104

Income Tax. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded income tax expense of $0.5 million and income tax benefit of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Since the second quarter of 2020, we have concluded that it is more likely than not that the net deferred tax assets will not be realized and have recorded a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets. As long as we continue to conclude that the valuation allowance is necessary, we will not have significant deferred tax expense or benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA. Net income was $39.7 million and adjusted EBITDA was $393.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to net income of $285.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $339.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted EBITDA from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase in revenues primarily as a result of the 23% increase in the price of oil as well as $16.5 million less cash paid for derivative settlements.

Adjusted Income and Adjusted EBITDA. The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) to adjusted income and adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(In thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) $39,737

$285,351

($80,407) Loss on derivative contracts 358,300

10,145

214,523 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net (133,476)

(149,938)

(62,280) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards 4,166

939

7,608 Merger, integration and transaction 769

11,271

— Other (income) expense (782)

1,072

(3,306) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

43,460

— Tax effect on adjustments above(a) (48,085)

17,441

(32,874) Change in valuation allowance (7,963)

(60,585)

26,724 Adjusted income $212,666

$159,156

$69,988











Net income (loss) per diluted share $0.64

$4.78

($1.89) Adjusted income per diluted share $3.43

$2.66

$1.49











Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 61,487

59,143

42,590 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (GAAP) 62,065

59,737

42,590 Effect of potentially dilutive instruments —

—

4,354 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 62,065

59,737

46,944

(a) Calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21%.



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(In thousands) Net income (loss) $39,737

$285,351

($80,407) Loss on derivative contracts 358,300

10,145

214,523 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net (133,476)

(149,938)

(62,280) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards 4,166

939

7,608 Merger, integration and transaction 769

11,271

— Other (income) expense (782)

1,072

(3,306) Income tax (benefit) expense 484

(837)

(921) Interest expense, net 21,558

25,226

24,416 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 102,979

112,551

70,987 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

43,460

— Adjusted EBITDA $393,735

$339,240

$170,620

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $281,270

$366,310

$137,665 Changes in working capital and other 123,805

(67,390)

30,913 Change in accrued hedge settlements (31,951)

6,781

(20,117) Cash interest expense, net 19,842

22,268

22,159 Merger, integration and transaction 769

11,271

— Adjusted EBITDA $393,735

$339,240

$170,620 Less: Operational capital expenditures (accrual) 157,378

159,786

95,545 Less: Capitalized cash interest 23,506

22,591

21,817 Less: Cash interest expense, net 19,842

22,268

22,159 Less: Capitalized cash G&A 9,703

11,035

6,913 Adjusted free cash flow $183,306

$123,560

$24,186

Adjusted Discretionary Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted discretionary cash flow:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $39,737

$285,351

($80,407) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by

operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization 102,979

112,551

70,987 Amortization of non-cash debt related items, net 1,716

2,958

2,256 Loss on derivative contracts 358,300

10,145

214,523 Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net (101,525)

(156,719)

(42,162) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

43,460

— Non-cash expense related to share-based awards 4,166

939

7,608 Merger, integration and transaction 769

11,271

— Other, net 2,894

31

1,217 Adjusted discretionary cash flow $409,036

$309,987

$174,022 Changes in working capital (126,997)

67,594

(36,357) Merger, integration and transaction (769)

(11,271)

— Net cash provided by operating activities $281,270

$366,310

$137,665

Adjusted Total Revenue. Adjusted total revenue is reconciled to total operating revenues, which excludes revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third party, in the following table:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(In thousands) Operating revenues









Oil $553,249

$506,445

$267,045 Natural gas 43,976

56,674

24,220 NGLs 67,618

69,782

29,357 Total operating revenues $664,843

$632,901

$320,622 Impact of settled derivatives (133,476)

(149,938)

(62,280) Adjusted total revenue $531,367

$482,963

$258,342

Net Debt. The following table reconciles the Company's total debt to net debt:



March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

(In thousands) Total debt $2,937,239

$2,865,154

$2,809,610

$2,694,115

$2,623,282 Unamortized premiums, discount, and

deferred loan costs, net 40,402

37,487

48,311

28,806

26,639 Adjusted total debt $2,977,641

$2,902,641

$2,857,921

$2,722,921

$2,649,921 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 24,350

3,800

3,699

9,882

4,150 Net debt $2,953,291

$2,898,841

$2,854,222

$2,713,039

$2,645,771

Callon Petroleum Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par and share amounts)

(Unaudited)













March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$4,150

$9,882 Accounts receivable, net

347,593

232,436 Fair value of derivatives

—

22,381 Other current assets

33,249

30,745 Total current assets

384,992

295,444 Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:







Evaluated properties, net

3,426,156

3,352,821 Unevaluated properties

1,847,790

1,812,827 Total oil and natural gas properties, net

5,273,946

5,165,648 Other property and equipment, net

28,985

28,128 Deferred financing costs

16,543

18,125 Other assets, net

41,054

40,158 Total assets

$5,745,520

$5,547,503 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$516,440

$569,991 Fair value of derivatives

392,928

185,977 Other current liabilities

163,936

116,523 Total current liabilities

1,073,304

872,491 Long-term debt

2,623,282

2,694,115 Asset retirement obligations

55,160

54,458 Fair value of derivatives

34,434

11,409 Other long-term liabilities

44,750

49,262 Total liabilities

3,830,930

3,681,735 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 78,750,000 shares authorized; 61,493,753

and 61,370,684 shares outstanding, respectively

615

614 Capital in excess of par value

4,021,442

4,012,358 Accumulated deficit

(2,107,467)

(2,147,204) Total stockholders' equity

1,914,590

1,865,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$5,745,520

$5,547,503

Callon Petroleum Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Operating Revenues:





Oil $553,249

$267,045 Natural gas 43,976

24,220 Natural gas liquids 67,618

29,357 Sales of purchased oil and gas 112,375

39,259 Total operating revenues 777,218

359,881







Operating Expenses:





Lease operating 67,328

40,453 Production and ad valorem taxes 37,678

18,439 Gathering, transportation and processing 20,775

17,981 Cost of purchased oil and gas 111,271

40,917 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 102,979

70,987 General and administrative 17,121

16,799 Merger, integration and transaction 769

— Total operating expenses 357,921

205,576 Income From Operations 419,297

154,305







Other (Income) Expenses:





Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts 21,558

24,416 Loss on derivative contracts 358,300

214,523 Other income (782)

(3,306) Total other expense 379,076

235,633







Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 40,221

(81,328) Income tax benefit (expense) (484)

921 Net Income (Loss) $39,737

($80,407)







Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:





Basic $0.65

($1.89) Diluted $0.64

($1.89)







Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:





Basic 61,487

42,590 Diluted 62,065

42,590

Callon Petroleum Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $39,737

($80,407) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 102,979

70,987 Amortization of non-cash debt related items, net 1,716

2,256 Loss on derivative contracts 358,300

214,523 Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net (101,525)

(42,162) Non-cash expense related to share-based awards 4,166

7,608 Other, net 2,894

1,217 Changes in current assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (116,322)

(45,683) Other current assets (4,180)

(2,856) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,987)

12,182 Cash received for settlements of contingent consideration arrangements, net 6,492

— Net cash provided by operating activities 281,270

137,665 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (201,478)

(101,341) Acquisition of oil and gas properties (9,409)

(768) Proceeds from sales of assets 4,484

— Cash paid for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement (19,171)

— Other, net 3,635

3,595 Net cash used in investing activities (221,939)

(98,514) Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on Credit Facility 673,000

303,000 Payments on Credit Facility (746,000)

(338,000) Cash received for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement 8,512

— Other, net (575)

(37) Net cash used in financing activities (65,063)

(35,037) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,732)

4,114 Balance, beginning of period 9,882

20,236 Balance, end of period $4,150

$24,350

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted discretionary cash flow," "adjusted G&A," "full cash G&A," "adjusted income," "adjusted income per diluted share," "adjusted EBITDA," and "adjusted total revenue." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted on our website.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital expenditures (accrual), capitalized cash interest, capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards), and cash interest expense, net. We believe adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).



Adjusted discretionary cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that Callon believes provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted discretionary cash flow is defined by Callon as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and merger, integration and transaction expenses. Callon has included this information because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control and the cash flow effect may not be reflected the period in which the operating activities occurred. Adjusted discretionary cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).



Adjusted G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes certain non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments and adjusted G&A - cash component further excludes equity-settled, share-based compensation expenses and non-recurring expenses. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted G&A and adjusted G&A - cash component are useful to investors because they provide for greater comparability period-over-period. In addition, adjusted G&A - cash component provides a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense.



Full cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that Callon defines as adjusted G&A – cash component plus capitalized G&A excluding capitalized expense related to share-based awards. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of full cash G&A is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful measure of our total recurring cash G&A costs, whether expensed or capitalized, and provides for greater comparability on a period-over-period basis.



Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are supplemental non-GAAP measures that Callon believes are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. These measures exclude the net of tax effects of these items and non-cash valuation adjustments, which are detailed in the reconciliation provided. Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, neither should be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share provide additional information with respect to our performance. Because adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.



Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding is a non-GAAP financial measure which includes the effect of potentially dilutive instruments that, under certain circumstances described below, are excluded from diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. When a net loss exists, all potentially dilutive instruments are anti-dilutive to the net loss per common share and therefore excluded from the computation of diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The effect of potentially dilutive instruments are included in the computation of adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for purposes of computing adjusted income per diluted share.



Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cash share-based compensation expense, merger, integration and transaction expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.



Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted total revenue (which is revenue including the gain or loss from the settlement of derivative contracts) is useful to investors because it provides readers with a revenue value more comparable to other companies who engage in price risk management activities through the use of commodity derivative instruments and reflects the results of derivative settlements with expected cash flow impacts within total revenues.



Callon believes that operating margin is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry is useful to investors because it is an indicator of an oil and natural gas company's operating profitability per unit of production. Operating margin is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as oil, natural gas, and NGL revenues sales price less lease operating expense; production and ad valorem taxes; and gathering, transportation and processing fees divided by total production for the period.



Net debt is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as total debt excluding unamortized premiums, discount, and deferred loan costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with Adjusted EBITDA in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations.

