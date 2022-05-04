BorgWarner Secures Business Win for Battery Management System

Flexible battery management system aids in weight savings and vehicle range goals

Individual cell balancing optimizes battery pack performance, safety and lifespan

B- and C-segment cars as well as light commercial vehicles to be equipped beginning in 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's battery management system (BMS) has been selected by a leading global vehicle manufacturer to equip the entirety of its B-segment, C-segment and light commercial vehicle platforms. Initially, model years from mid-2023 will be equipped with the new BorgWarner BMS technology, which optimizes battery pack performance, safety and life span.

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner) (PRNewswire)

"We've been working with this prestigious manufacturer for over two decades and are delighted to further strengthen our relationship by contributing advanced battery management solutions for their vehicle platforms of tomorrow," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "This OEM business win for our flexible BMS technology is a step forward for BorgWarner on our path to executing our Charging Forward electrification strategy."

BorgWarner's battery management system for hybrid and electric vehicles contains a master control unit connected to multiple cell management control units. It is designed to monitor the state of charge, health and battery temperature of each battery cell, and also precisely measure battery pack current and voltage. The distributed cell management units also perform cell balancing, which allows a higher state of charge to be achieved, optimizes battery lifespan and enhances battery safety by preventing over- and under-charging. The system is suitable for battery applications that operate up to 800 volts and also includes contactor control and diagnostics.

The compact design of the BorgWarner BMS makes a positive contribution to weight saving and vehicle range goals. By adopting a distributed configuration, the master and cell management controllers can be decoupled to allow optimum flexibility in system layout and weight distribution.

For electric vehicles, optimized efficiency and performance is more important than ever. BorgWarner's electric propulsion portfolio offers a range of solutions and technologies, featuring modular hardware and software platforms that allow for scalable architecture, packaging and system deployment.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Item 7 of our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, such as the current shortage of semiconductor chips that has impacted original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers and their suppliers, including us; commodities availability and pricing; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors including OEM customers; the challenges associated with rapidly-changing technologies, particularly as relates to electric vehicles, and our ability to innovate in response; uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional production disruptions; the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our electric vehicles revenue growth; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions on a timely basis including our recent acquisitions of AKASOL AG and Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business and our 2020 acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC; the ability to identify appropriate combustion portfolio businesses for disposition and consummate planned dispositions on acceptable terms; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to the acquired businesses; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BorgWarner