New Footwear Brand MUNJOI Recognized in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

AMESBURY, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Munjoi, Inc. was recognized today as part of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia. Munjoi was selected as an Honorable Mention in the Consumer Products category for their All-Dai Shoe. The recently launched shoe has the ability to transform and be worn 4 different ways: A sneaker, sandal, mule, and open-toe sneaker – all in one. The All-Dai is made using vegan, plant-based materials.

"Our closets and travel bags are full of too many shoes," says Patrick Hogan, CEO and founder of Munjoi, Inc. "Each type of single function footwear produces its own carbon footprint, while depleting natural resources, releasing toxins, and creating waste. Making footwear with better material choices is a good first step but making fewer shoes is the best solution. This is why we invented the All-Dai shoe: A singular pair of shoes that has the ability to transform and serve the purpose of 3 or 4 different types of footwear. This means more benefits for the consumer and less impact on our environment."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

To learn more about Munjoi and the All-Dai shoe visit: https://munjoi.com

