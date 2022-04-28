Shining Bright at 75 Years: Reese celebrates its heritage of bringing a world of flavor to your table

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of 75 years of bringing consumers the highest quality products from all over the world, Reese Specialty Foods proudly launches its 'Shining Bright at 75 Years' campaign. The campaign is a lookback on where the brand started and how it became America's most trusted name in gourmet specialty food ingredients. Because just like any other great success story, Reese's rich history traces back to a mission - to share exotic delicacies from different cultures with the American consumer.

A Timeless Tablescape (PRNewswire)

The year was 1939 when Max H. Ries, with his insatiable hunger for adventure, left his hometown Munich for Chicago. Young Max had every intention of starting his own textile company, but his passion for global food and flavors led him to introduce exotic delicacies and ingredients into American kitchens instead.

In the 1940s, Max imported cheese from Switzerland to Wisconsin. Shortly after, he emboldened the American palate when he imported unheard of delicacies such as Pate de Foie Gras, Japanese Fried Butterflies and Chocolate Covered South American Ants. He further diversified American pantries by farming and packing never before seen products like baby corn, mini watermelons, and martini peppers in the 1950s.

Today, Reese celebrates 75 years of continued innovation, timeless flavors, and recipe creation. Reese products are so loved by consumers that they hold market leadership in Artichokes, Hearts of Palm, Prepared Horseradish, Anchovy Paste, and 100% Wild Rice categories. Reese is also a top selling brand of canned Oysters, Water Chestnuts, and Capers. Reese is proud to hold Non-GMO project verification on many products, including Artichokes, Hearts of Palm, Water Chestnuts, Anchovy Paste, Non-Pareil Capers, Asparagus, Wild Rice, and Harvest Bowls. Reese's quality standard continues with Fairtrade certified Marinated Artichokes and ASC certified, sustainably farmed Oysters.

Like its founder Max, Reese delights in providing consumers with the highest quality specialty foods and bringing family and friends together to share a meal. And what better way to commemorate its roots than by sharing a throwback tablescape featuring some of its well-loved ingredients such as Reese Artichoke Hearts, Prepared Horseradish, and Maraschino Cherries.

Reese invites you to reignite your sense of adventure by recreating mouthwatering throwback recipes with us. Start the celebration with a taste of old-fashioned Las Vegas glitz and glamor with our Horseradish Cocktail Dip; enjoy the main course with our Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Meatloaf; and end the party with a bang by serving our Pineapple Cherry Upside Down Cake with a Reese Cherry Jello Star on top! All of these classic dishes and more can be found on Reese's website and social pages.

Come celebrate 'Shining Bright at 75 Years' with us! Find out more about Reese's 75th anniversary and how to enter our sweepstakes at https://reesespecialtyfoods.com/ , visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ReeseSpecialtyFoods , or check out our Instagram at @reesespecialtyfoods.

World Finer Foods, a leading company of more than 1,000 owned and third-party premium food, beverage and personal care products, is a pioneer in marketing and selling both domestic and international products to American consumers, with roots dating back to the 1940's and the creation of what would become a new market segment: specialty food. From household and traditional favorites to trendsetting health-conscious and global flavors, World Finer Foods offers consumers options for every taste and lifestyle, and provides their clients with a team of dedicated best-in-class sales, marketing and logistical experts to grow their brands. For more information on World Finer Foods, visit: https://www.worldfiner.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Finer Foods