Patriot Gold Group IRA Rollover Applications Soar Due to Stock Market Rout in 2022

A Self Directed IRA with physical Gold.

Crash is King

"When speculative excesses collapse under their own extremes, the "crash" crushes all other narratives and becomes the dominant dynamic. Everything that the mainstream uses to predict "value" is tossed out the window. According to conventional explanations, the central banks control the markets and so crashes are brief and shallow because the banks will quickly change course and flood the financial markets with free money. In the conventional view, markets are rational and liquid: there will always be a a buyer for every seller (i.e. liquidity) because there will always be a rational reason and cash/credit available to buy an asset at the current price. Crashes reveal this as false: there is no buyer for every seller in crashes because it's not rational to buy assets which have been grossly overvalued and are resetting at new valuations in a chaotic freefall."

Jack Hanney goes on to say, "when you have Morgan Stanley warning the market sell-off will only accelerate and the overall S & P index is about to fall sharply with almost all stocks falling in unison you have to start rethinking your defensive positioning and possibility of capital rotation." "When considering the geopolitical climate, and seizure of Russia's foreign-exchange reserves this will only fuel more demand for gold from Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and China." "Analysts at Goldman Sachs predict record high gold demand from central banks this year as geopolitics prompt shifts to gold."

According to Barron's interview of Lawrence Lepard, managing partner of Equity Management Associates, Lepard "is betting that gold hit's $3,000 within two years, he is skeptical of the consensus view that inflation has peaked, and doubtful that the Fed will bring inflation back down near its annual 2% target." Lepard goes on to say that he sees rate cuts and more quantitative easing within the next year. Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn in his quarterly letter to shareholders questioned the Fed's response and whether "the Fed is doing whatever it takes, or is it just talking tough, while in reality implementing a weak initial response that could exacerbate the problem, we think it is clearly the latter."

In 2021 Palantir Technologies made headlines with their $50.7M investment into Gold. According to their President & COO "You have to be prepared for a future with more Black Swan events" Big Tech companies have been making headlines with their investments in alternative asset classes and out of U.S. Dollars that has raised eyebrows that maybe their visionary, innovative thinking is being applied to investments.

Ray Dalio recently stated "Cash is not a safe investment .. because it will be taxed by inflation" Dalio, the most successful Hedge Fund Manager in the world goes on to say "Know how to balance a portfolio. When equities go down then you see Gold go up. Wealth is not destroyed as much as it is transferred. Be in a safe, well-balanced portfolio. You can reduce your risk without reducing your return."

Jeffries Group said "Gold remains an essential hedge as the threat of stagflation – an environment of low growth and higher inflation continues to grow" Jeffries maintained their long-term forecast remains in place for gold prices to push to $5,500 an ounce.

