Ensuring the utmost confidence in the quality of Onset's calibration services

BOURNE, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of data loggers and monitoring solutions, has successfully completed the additional ISO/ICE 17025 certification for its lab operations through the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) standards organization. Although Onset has long provided NIST calibration services through its lab, this additional, internationally recognized, lab certification standard will help ensure that customers have the utmost confidence in the quality of Onset's calibration services.

Onset Lab Awarded ANAB ISO/ICE 17025 Certification

"We've been expanding the size and scope of our lab calibration services for several years now, with the growth of our pharmaceutical cold chain InTemp product line," said Jamie Pearce, Vice President & General Manager of Onset's InTemp products group. "ISO/ICE 17025 certification is considered the gold standard for calibration throughout the pharmaceutical cold chain and healthcare industries, so it's an especially important addition for our customers."

Calibration services, which are essential to ensuring the accuracy of data loggers, are included with every purchase of Onset's InTemp products. InTemp data loggers are used in pharmaceutical/life science shipping and logistics monitoring applications, as well as healthcare refrigeration and storage monitoring applications that meet CDC/VFC guidelines. Onset also provides on-demand calibration services for its HOBO monitoring products, which are used in a wide range of applications, from environmental research to agriculture.

ABOUT ONSET

Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its data loggers and monitoring solutions on site the company's founding in 1981. Our InTemp® loggers dramatically simplify the process of monitoring temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products throughout the cold chain. The company's award-winning HOBO® data loggers and weather stations are used around the world in a broad range of applications, from water and coastal research to indoor and outdoor environmental monitoring. Visit Onset on the web at http://www.onsetcomp.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Onset