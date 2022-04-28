Members of RebatesMe can now cash out for crypto

RebatesMe allows members to cash out earnings for cryptocurrency and other e-gift cards

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RebatesMe, the e-commerce platform that helps shoppers all over the world earn cash back, is one of the top cash back sites offering coupons, discounts, and cash back from over 4,000 online stores.

RebatesMe.com members can now cash out their earnings in the form of a cryptocurrency e-card voucher.

RebatesMe is committed to providing members with innovative ways to leverage their Cash Back earnings, and they are excited to announce that members can now cash out in the form of a cryptocurrency e-card voucher. The cryptocurrency e-card voucher can then be used to secure cryptocurrency. Additionally, members cashing out using the cryptocurrency option will receive an additional 3% bonus on the e-card, making it like getting cash back on your cash back.

How it works:

During the cash out process, RebatesMe members can select the cryptocurrency e-gift card option, then once they receive the e-gift card, they can redeem it for the cryptocurrency of their choice.

"As a leading e-commerce platform, we want to provide our members with a great experience - from the moment they sign up to when they cash out. The ability to cash out with cryptocurrency is yet another way we can do just that," says Rick Parada, President of RebatesMe.com.

Members can also choose to cash out with several other e-gift card brands providing a secure and convenient cash out process. E-gift cards are valid long term and can be used both online or in stores. RebatesMe offers e-gift cards from premium online stores including Sephora, Foot Locker, Kohls, REI, Bloomingdates, and Saks 5th Avenue, and more.

Their robust e-gift card store is also a simple way for members to purchase e-gift cards while saving up to 20% on top stores.

The process is simple:

Buy a gift card from the RebatesMe store Earn instant cash back Use the cash back toward future purchases in the e-gift card store

Visit their store here: https://store.rebatesme.com to learn more.

New members who join RebatesMe now through May 8 will receive a $20 sign-up bonus!

