Inspired to Lead Event Brings Milwaukee Area Leaders Together

PEARLS for Teen Girls Celebrates Impact of Sisterhood

MILWAUKEE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 19, 2022 PEARLS for Teen Girls, Inc., a development organization serving Milwaukee teen girls, will host their annual Inspired to Lead event at Discovery World from 5:30-7:30pm. Inspired to Lead is an intimate evening of conversation and inspiration that will be emceed by Deanna Singh, Social Entrepreneur and Author, and PEARLS Alumna and Educator, Uniqua Woodson.

The evening is dedicated to Celebrating Sisterhood and attendees will have the opportunity to view a Sisterhood Artwalk full of art created by PEARLS girls and alumnae plus the premiere of a PEARLS sisterhood video by LionArt Media. During the program, through their own 'Purple Table Talk' a group of PEARLS girls and alum will share powerful personal stories of sisterhood and the impact of peer-to-peer mentorship.

The event will be held at Discovery World in downtown Milwaukee on May 19, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM with networking, opportunities to purchase raffle and the Sisterhood Art Walk beginning at 5:30 followed by a program and round table discussion with plated dinner at 6:30. The virtual show will begin at 6:00. Tickets are $75 each, $750 for a table of ten or $25 for virtual guests. Visit the PEARLS website to register: https://www.pearlsforteengirls.com/events

PEARLS for Teen Girls was founded as a volunteer effort in 1993 by a local entrepreneur and grew into a nonprofit with the mission to improve the quality of life and strengthen the community through the empowerment and support of young women. PEARLS girls are provided with self-development tools, guidance, and support to strive for better, brighter futures by living out the PEARLS values: Personal Responsibility, Empathy, Awareness, respect, leadership, and support. In 2016, PEARLS was able to serve 1,827 girls. Our research-based curriculum helps girls break through generational poverty, racism, teen pregnancy, and low academic achievement in Milwaukee. To learn more visit: pearlsforteengirls.com

