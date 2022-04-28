CARHARTT TO BRING RUGGED WORKWEAR TO MUSIC CITY WITH NEW COMPANY-OWNED RETAIL STORE IN NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Nashville experiencing historic growth and a major construction boom, the area has become one of the hardest working cities around. With Carhartt's mission to serve and protect all hardworking people, the brand is pleased to announce that it will open the doors to its 37th company retail store at 5019 Broadway Place Space A-1075th (5th and Broadway) today, April 28th.

Carhartt opens new Nashville store location. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to add the state of Tennessee to our retail footprint and to make Carhartt gear easily accessible to local consumers," said Mark Kastner, director of retail store operations at Carhartt. "With skilled trades opportunities on the rise, DIYers rediscovering their passions, and a growing number of people who simply enjoy working with their hands, there is an increased demand for our Carhartt gear. We look forward to providing products to support our consumers' lifestyle on and off the job site."

Plans for the grand opening include a fun-filled day of food, music and a t-shirt giveaway for the first 500 consumers.

Owned by Brookfield Properties, the Nashville location occupies approximately 4,000-square-feet, and brings 25 new employees to the Carhartt family. The location will offer durable and versatile gear for men, women, and children, as well as footwear and accessories. Additionally, the Nashville store will feature all of Carhartt's iconic styles as well as the brand's innovative technology including the Force® performance line, Full Swing® technology that offers full range of motion, Rain Defender® durable water-repellent finish, and Rugged Flex® technology for optimal mobility.

While this is the first Carhartt-branded retail store in Tennessee, the company has had a presence in Camden, Tenn. since it began sewing operations there in 1993.

The Nashville store is the latest to join Carhartt company store locations across 20 states in the U.S.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Contact: Amy Hellebuyck Wes Richter

Carhartt, Inc Zeno GroupforCarhartt

(313) 749-6322 (312) 826-3582

AHellebuyck@carharttcom Wes.Richter@zenogroupcom

Carhartt, Road Home to Craftsmanship (PRNewsFoto/Carhartt) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carhartt