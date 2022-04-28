Bottle Rocket makes Senior Leadership moves in pursuit of continued growth

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, a leading experience consultancy, announced today the addition of three new senior leadership roles that position the company for continued growth and expansion. Each of these roles are "firsts" in the company's history and were filled by long-time Rocketeers emphasizing the company's commitment to its people and their continued professional and personal growth. Each plays a vital role in the health of the organization and the success of clients. The company, who also announced a new Chief Executive Officer last fall, continues to evolve to best serve the needs of the business and its impressive client base both now and in the future.

Taking on an expanded role, Jana Boone will serve as the company's new SVP, Marketing. She has played an integral role in building the brand's presence in the market and creating new opportunities for continued growth. Additionally, Sandeepa Vemireddy, who has served as the company's VP of Quality Assurance for the past decade, will be stepping into an all-new role of VP, People. Her leadership within the organization, coupled with her ability to connect with, support, and mentor employees made her a clear choice for this position.

The third new role is the appointment of Andrew Sevin as the company's first ever Chief Business Officer. Since 2017, Sevin has played an instrumental role in leading the overhaul of Bottle Rocket's business and go-to-market strategy, seeking to ensure increased engagement and retention amongst new and existing clients. Sevin will continue to drive the growth mindset that has seen a doubling of the company's size during his tenure. In addition, Sevin will take on a broader portfolio of commercial responsibilities, including expanding partnerships, driving enhanced market fit via new services offerings, globalizing delivery execution, establishing vertical-focused business units, and more. "I feel like we are just getting started," remarks Sevin. "We must capitalize on our strong culture and experience and strive every day to create a place where Rocketeers can be challenged and fulfilled, and a platform for growth and partnership for clients."

"When working in tandem, each of these leaders and their supporting teams are making a sustainable impact on our future," states Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket's CEO. "We have the right front line that drives awareness of our services and capabilities to the market, we are strong at serving our clients and providing the utmost value throughout our partnership, and we have an always-on focus on our people and recruiting our next wave of Rocketeers. Each of these leaders have proven track records of success and are committed to finding new and innovative ways to compete in a highly competitive marketplace."

