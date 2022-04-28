Senior Connect
Annual contract value grows 21 percent as profitability improves in Q1 2022

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Total revenue grows 20 percent to $376 million
  • Gross margin improves to 77 percent

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

"Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation continues to be chosen by the most demanding enterprises," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Our scalable architecture helps the world's leading organizations work smarter, unify experiences, and adapt instantly – so they're always ready for whatever is coming."

"As we get closer to the completion of the subscription transition, we are placing a greater emphasis on managing growth and profitability to become a Rule of 40 company," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "This is more important than ever given the current economic environment, and I'm pleased to see the progress our team is making in maintaining our ACV growth rate while improving margins."

Financial and performance metrics ([1])

(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022


2021


Change

Total revenue

$                   376,307


$                   313,499


20%

Net (loss) - GAAP

$                          (379)


$                       (6,617)


94%

Net income - non-GAAP

$                      50,174


$                      23,642


112%

Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$                          0.00


$                         (0.08)


100%

Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$                          0.59


$                          0.27


119%


Three Months Ended

March 31,


Change

(Dollars in thousands)

2022


2021


Pega Cloud

$               90,317


$               67,858


$            22,459

33%

Maintenance

79,716


75,561


4,155

5%

     Subscription services

170,033


143,419


26,614

19%

     Subscription license

137,533


111,509


26,024

23%

          Subscription

307,566


254,928


52,638

21%

Perpetual license

7,440


5,452


1,988

36%

Consulting

61,301


53,119


8,182

15%

     Total revenue

$             376,307


$             313,499


$            62,808

20%

_________________________

(1)

See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (domestic), 1-412-317-5180 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542115&tp_key=f6987abb7b) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including continued impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine;
  • reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, as well as intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of April 28, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press contact:

Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022   
Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:

Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems Inc.
pegainvestorrelations@pega.com
617-866-6077

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,


2022


2021

Revenue




     Subscription services

$      170,033


$      143,419

     Subscription license

137,533


111,509

     Perpetual license

7,440


5,452

     Consulting

61,301


53,119

          Total revenue

376,307


313,499

Cost of revenue




     Subscription services

32,030


28,343

     Subscription license

622


620

     Perpetual license

34


30

     Consulting

55,511


53,454

          Total cost of revenue

88,197


82,447

Gross profit

288,110


231,052

Operating expenses




     Selling and marketing

162,236


148,739

     Research and development

71,490


62,442

     General and administrative

35,764


18,270

          Total operating expenses

269,490


229,451

               Income from operations

18,620


1,601

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

2,876


(5,098)

Interest income

207


153

Interest expense

(1,946)


(1,880)

(Loss) on capped call transactions

(30,560)


(19,117)

Other income, net

2,741


106

                    (Loss) before (benefit from) income taxes

(8,062)


(24,235)

(Benefit from) income taxes

(7,683)


(17,618)

                         Net (loss)

$             (379)


$         (6,617)

(Loss) per share




     Basic

$                 —


$           (0.08)

     Diluted

$                 —


$           (0.08)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding




     Basic

81,680


81,004

     Diluted

81,680


81,004

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,


2022


2021


Change

Net (loss) - GAAP

$               (379)


$        (6,617)


94%

     Stock-based compensation (2)

28,227


30,100



     Capped call transactions

30,560


19,117



     Litigation

17,368


1,960



     Convertible senior notes

719


673



     Headquarters lease


(3,417)



     Amortization of intangible assets

972


1,002



     Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

(2,876)


5,098



     Other

(2,582)


12



Income tax effects (3)

(21,835)


(24,286)



Net income - non-GAAP

$           50,174


$        23,642


112%







Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$               0.00


$           (0.08)


100%

     non-GAAP adjustments

0.59


0.35



Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP

$               0.59


$            0.27


119%







Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

81,680


81,004


1%

     non-GAAP Adjustments

2,743


5,129



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP

84,423


86,133


(2)%

(1)

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:




  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.
  • Litigation: Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Headquarters lease: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.
  • Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions and evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, incremental fees were incurred in the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(2)

Stock-based compensation:


Three Months Ended

March 31,

(in thousands)

2022


2021

Cost of revenue

$                      6,378


$                      5,925

Selling and marketing

10,958


13,720

Research and development

7,346


6,770

General and administrative

3,545


3,685


$                    28,227


$                    30,100

Income tax benefit

$                     (5,311)


$                     (5,991)

(3)

Effective income tax rates:


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2022


2021

GAAP

95%


73%

non-GAAP                             

22%


22%

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$                            132,771


$                           159,965

     Marketable securities

199,401


202,814

          Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

332,172


362,779

     Accounts receivable

171,181


182,717

     Unbilled receivables

226,052


226,714

     Other current assets

74,408


68,008

               Total current assets

803,813


840,218

Unbilled receivables

135,975


129,789

Goodwill

82,031


81,923

Other long-term assets

516,661


541,601

                    Total assets

$                         1,538,480


$                        1,593,531

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




     Accounts payable

$                               18,628


$                             15,281

     Accrued expenses

63,401


63,890

     Accrued compensation and related expenses

54,804


120,946

     Deferred revenue

290,873


275,844

     Other current liabilities

7,309


9,443

          Total current liabilities

435,015


485,404

Convertible senior notes, net

591,440


590,722

Operating lease liabilities

90,699


87,818

Other long-term liabilities

14,658


13,499

               Total liabilities

1,131,812


1,177,443

               Total stockholders' equity

406,668


416,088

                    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                         1,538,480


$                        1,593,531

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,


2022


2021

Net (loss)

$                                   (379)


$                              (6,617)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities




     Non-cash items

70,827


62,621

     Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

(55,332)


(34,354)

          Cash provided by operating activities

15,116


21,650

          Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(6,082)


15,489

          Cash (used in) financing activities

(35,918)


(34,794)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(310)


(1,536)

               Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(27,194)


809

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

159,965


171,899

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                            132,771


$                           172,708

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE

(in thousands, except percentages)


Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition.



March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021


Change

Pega Cloud

$                         401,753


$                         282,389


$                         119,364

42%

Maintenance

318,864


302,244


16,620

5%

     Subscription services

720,617


584,633


135,984

23%

     Subscription license

313,200


267,931


45,269

17%


$                      1,033,817


$                         852,564


$                         181,253

21%

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

BACKLOG

(in thousands, except percentages)


Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:

As of March 31, 2022:



Subscription services


Subscription

license


Perpetual

license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$           228,984


$           329,857


$              47,428


$                7,281


$              40,661


$           654,211

55%

1-2 years

63,870


208,875


16,111


4,505


10,955


304,316

26%

2-3 years

33,617


106,156


2,422


2,252


3,876


148,323

13%

Greater than 3 years

22,611


44,596


1,758



522


69,487

6%


$           349,082


$           689,484


$              67,719


$             14,038


$              56,014


$        1,176,337

100%

% of Total

29%


59%


6%


1%


5%


100%


Change since March 31, 2021













$             26,445


$           125,168


$                9,388


$                3,760


$              31,766


$           196,527



8%


22%


16%


37%


131%


20%


As of March 31, 2021:


Subscription services


Subscription

license


Perpetual

license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$           220,100


$           252,104


$              41,025


$                9,649


$              21,068


$           543,946

55%

1-2 years

52,366


187,456


9,874


629


914


251,239

26%

2-3 years

33,337


91,861


7,055



1,756


134,009

14%

Greater than 3 years

16,834


32,895


377



510


50,616

5%


$           322,637


$           564,316


$              58,331


$             10,278


$              24,248


$           979,810

100%

% of Total

33%


58%


6%


1%


2%


100%


