Santa Barbara Nutrients announces new advisory board member, Fran Towey, former CEO of Fullscript

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fran founded Bayberry Lane Partners LLC in 2022 after serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fullscript, an Integrative Healthcare delivery platform. Prior to Fullscript he served as President and CEO of a leading private equity owned company in the professional health and wellness industry. Fran earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University, in Boston, MA and an Executive MBA from Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis.

He also sits on the board of trustees for Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, and is an advisor for Findaway Ventures, a fund that guides impact entrepreneurs on the great adventure of using business to make a positive difference in the world, and he is a former trustee at the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.

Towey remarked, "PKD is deeply personal to me. As is often the case with PKD, it's a family affair. I'm affected by ADPKD, as well as my mother, my siblings, and one of my children. The good work being done by the Santa Barbara Nutrients team aligns perfectly with my commitment to advocacy and support of PKD, and I look forward to supporting their mission."

Santa Barbara Nutrients is a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The experienced SBN team is composed of kidney researchers, patients, and other industry professionals dedicated to bringing to market novel medical foods and other innovative products to help people with polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and other renal diseases.

The company is committed to scientific and clinical research to develop science backed products that support human health and address significant unmet medical needs. Santa Barbara Nutrients recently launched KetoCitra®, the first medical food for the dietary management of individuals with PKD.

