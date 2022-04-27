PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

- First quarter net income of $122.3 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.33
- Deposits increased $296.5 million or 1.0% (3.9% annualized) during the first quarter 2022
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $315.1 million
- Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.71%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.29%
- Returns (annualized) on first quarter average common equity of 7.54% and average tangible common equity of 15.30%(1)
- Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 6 in Forbes' 2022 America's Best Banks
HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $122.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared with $133.3 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $1.44 for the same period in 2021, and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.29%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.
"Each year, Forbes assesses the 100 largest banks in the United States on growth, credit quality and earnings, as well as other factors, for its America's Best Banks list. Prosperity Bank has been ranked in the Top 10 since the list's inception in 2010. We have twice been ranked number 1, were ranked number 2 in 2021 and are ranked number 6 for 2022. It is a testament to Prosperity's performance, culture, vision and consistency and distinguishes us among most banks" said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"I wish to congratulate and thank all our customers, associates and directors for helping us achieve this great honor," added Zalman.
"On a year-over-year basis, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, loans grew $409.3 million or 2.5% and deposits were up $2.3 billion or 8.0% for the same period. On a linked quarter basis, deposits increased $296.5 million or 3.9% annualized and loans were slightly down as we continue to see significant payoffs despite strong loan production," continued Zalman.
"Companies and individuals continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma primarily because of lower tax rates and a favorable pro-business political environment. The overall economy remains strong despite concerns around higher interest rates, inflation, supply chain issues and the war between Russia and Ukraine," stated Zalman.
"Prosperity has a talented team, deep bench, strong earnings, a solid capital position and a fortress balance sheet. We will continue working to help our customers and associates succeed and to build shareholder value," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Net income was $122.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $133.3 million(3) for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees) and loan discount accretion of $11.1 million, partially offset by an increase in securities interest income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $1.44 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $122.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees), partially offset by an increase in securities interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 1.29%, 7.54% and 15.30%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.68%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $239.9 million compared with $254.6 million for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $11.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $239.9 million compared with $244.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with 3.41% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $11.1 million and an increase in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by higher average balance and rates on investment securities.
Noninterest income was $35.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $34.0 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $1.1 million or 3.3%. This change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees, an increase in other noninterest income and a net gain on the sale of assets, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $35.1 million compared with $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Noninterest expense was $119.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $119.1 million for the same period in 2021 and $119.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Balance Sheet Information
At March 31, 2022, Prosperity had $38.271 billion in total assets, an increase of $2.713 billion or 7.6% compared with $35.558 billion at March 31, 2021.
Loans at March 31, 2022 were $18.068 billion, a decrease of $1.571 billion or 8.0%, compared with $19.639 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in PPP, Warehouse Purchase Program and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $548.6 million or 2.9% from $18.616 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to Warehouse Purchase Program loans. At March 31, 2022, Prosperity had $86.3 million of PPP loans compared to $1.139 billion of PPP loans at March 31, 2021 and $169.9 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at March 31, 2022 were $16.637 billion compared to $16.227 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $409.3 million or 2.5%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, decreased $33.8 million from $16.671 billion at December 31, 2021.
As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $445.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $17.0 million) or 2.5% of total loans, of which $251.5 million were production loans and $194.4 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $503.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $142.6 million) or 2.6% of total loans at March 31, 2021 of which $289.4 million were production loans and $214.5 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $417.0 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $248.1 million as of March 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.
Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At March 31, 2022, loans to hotels totaled $392.0 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $512 thousand) or 2.2% of total loans, a decrease of $9.2 million or 2.3%, compared with $401.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $13.1 million) or 2.0% of total loans at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, loans to restaurants totaled $193.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $12.3 million) or 1.1% of total loans, a decrease of $15.5 million or 7.4%, compared with $208.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $125.2 million) or 1.1% of total loans at March 31, 2021.
Deposits at March 31, 2022 were $31.068 billion, an increase of $2.305 billion or 8.0%, compared with $28.763 billion at March 31, 2021. Linked quarter deposits increased $296.5 million or 1.0% (3.9% annualized) from $30.772 billion at December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022, compared with $44.2 million or 0.15% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2021 and $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $315.1 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $337.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $316.3 million at December 31, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared with $307.2 million or 1.56% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022 compared with 1.89%(1) at March 31, 2021 and 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021.
There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with net charge-offs of $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $553 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on July 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of March 31, 2022, pandemic-related restrictions on all business and activities in the states of Texas and Oklahoma remained lifted. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.
Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of March 31, 2022, had an outstanding balance of 819 loans totaling $86.3 million.
Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of March 31, 2022, Prosperity had approximately $29.0 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 4266827.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of March 31, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.271 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
2,810
$
7,274
$
10,197
$
9,080
$
20,991
Loans held for investment
16,720,173
16,833,171
16,949,486
17,147,146
17,345,506
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
1,344,541
1,775,699
1,998,049
2,095,559
2,272,389
Total loans
18,067,524
18,616,144
18,957,732
19,251,785
19,638,886
Investment securities(A)
14,798,127
12,818,901
12,629,368
11,918,691
10,088,002
Federal funds sold
274
241
237
281
8,986
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(285,163)
(286,380)
(287,187)
(302,884)
(307,210)
Cash and due from banks
1,560,321
2,547,739
1,055,386
1,059,879
1,947,235
Goodwill
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
Core deposit intangibles, net
59,064
61,684
64,539
67,417
70,304
Other real estate owned
1,705
622
150
144
462
Fixed assets, net
336,075
319,799
322,799
324,502
326,970
Other assets
501,623
523,584
537,459
548,473
553,147
Total assets
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,776,652
$
10,750,034
$
10,326,489
$
10,099,149
$
9,820,445
Interest-bearing deposits
20,291,658
20,021,728
19,125,163
19,011,092
18,942,660
Total deposits
31,068,310
30,771,762
29,451,652
29,110,241
28,763,105
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
440,891
448,099
440,969
433,069
377,106
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
227,614
156,926
244,110
216,330
166,414
Total liabilities
31,766,762
31,406,734
30,166,678
29,789,587
29,336,572
Shareholders' equity(B)
6,504,424
6,427,236
6,345,441
6,310,337
6,221,846
Total liabilities and equity
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
(A)
Includes $2,115, $2,290, $2,483, $1,394 and $970 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(B)
Includes $1,671, $1,809, $1,961, $1,101 and $766 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
193,025
$
206,209
$
213,821
$
216,803
$
233,075
Securities(C)
55,011
46,857
46,217
43,708
38,677
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
847
563
302
340
351
Total interest income
248,883
253,629
260,340
260,851
272,103
Interest expense:
Deposits
8,754
8,685
11,578
15,288
17,362
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
185
184
195
164
159
Total interest expense
8,939
8,869
11,773
15,452
17,521
Net interest income
239,944
244,760
248,567
245,399
254,582
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
239,944
244,760
248,567
245,399
254,582
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,124
8,401
7,962
6,560
6,687
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
8,179
8,894
8,837
8,918
8,031
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,211
6,237
6,115
6,062
5,978
Trust income
2,703
2,698
2,467
2,276
2,837
Mortgage income
455
685
1,396
2,914
3,307
Brokerage income
892
953
861
795
711
Bank owned life insurance income
1,283
1,317
1,325
1,294
1,292
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
689
1,165
255
(244)
(79)
Other noninterest income
6,586
5,407
5,427
6,981
5,244
Total noninterest income
35,122
35,757
34,645
35,556
34,008
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
79,411
76,496
78,412
75,611
80,037
Net occupancy and equipment
7,848
8,140
8,165
8,046
7,833
Credit and debit card, data processing and software
8,849
9,050
9,103
8,718
8,233
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
2,850
2,801
2,497
2,670
2,670
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,620
2,855
2,878
2,887
2,931
Depreciation
4,547
4,518
4,524
4,513
4,540
Communications
2,919
3,134
3,013
2,982
2,899
Other real estate expense
214
24
30
198
244
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate
(621)
2
4
(1,839)
(887)
Other noninterest expense
11,213
12,518
11,189
11,405
10,576
Total noninterest expense
119,850
119,538
119,815
115,191
119,076
Income before income taxes
155,216
160,979
163,397
165,764
169,514
Provision for income taxes
32,890
34,192
34,807
35,153
36,205
Net income available to common shareholders
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006, $15,141, $14,436 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
Basic earnings per share
$
1.33
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.33
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
Return on average assets (F)
1.29
%
1.37
%
1.42
%
1.45
%
1.54
%
Return on average common equity (F)
7.54
%
7.91
%
8.07
%
8.31
%
8.60
%
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)
15.30
%
16.26
%
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
2.88
%
2.97
%
3.10
%
3.11
%
3.41
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
43.68
%
42.79
%
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
17.00
%
16.99
%
17.38
%
17.48
%
17.50
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.32
%
(J)
15.10
%
14.84
%
15.26
%
14.60
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.32
%
(J)
15.10
%
14.84
%
15.26
%
14.60
%
Total risk-based capital
15.99
%
(J)
15.45
%
15.20
%
15.71
%
15.07
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.44
%
(J)
9.62
%
9.55
%
9.50
%
9.68
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.18
%
9.18
%
9.05
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per
Basic
92,161
92,162
92,683
92,935
92,854
Diluted
92,161
92,162
92,683
92,935
92,854
Period end shares outstanding
92,160
92,170
92,160
92,935
92,929
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.49
Book value per common share
$
70.58
$
69.73
$
68.85
$
67.90
$
66.95
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
34.87
$
34.00
$
33.09
$
32.40
$
31.42
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
80.46
$
78.67
$
72.97
$
78.06
$
83.02
Low
$
69.08
$
68.53
$
64.40
$
69.83
$
66.45
Period end closing price
$
69.38
$
72.35
$
71.13
$
71.80
$
76.16
Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)
3,595
3,704
3,625
3,724
3,724
Number of banking centers
272
273
273
274
275
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Loan discount accretion
ASC 310-20
$4,674
$4,635
$3,761
$9,731
$13,313
ASC 310-30
$521
$731
$1,618
$2,462
$3,027
Securities net amortization
$52
$139
$136
$171
$111
Time deposits amortization
$100
$127
$201
$327
$507
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.2%, 21.3%, 21.2% and 21.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments will be phased in over a three-year transition period.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(K)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(K)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(K)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
4,611
$
40
3.52%
$
8,794
$
71
3.20%
$
33,327
$
238
2.90%
Loans held for investment
16,712,690
183,033
4.44%
16,830,163
192,200
4.53%
17,279,066
213,978
5.02%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse
1,268,715
9,952
3.18%
1,772,971
13,938
3.12%
2,369,601
18,859
3.23%
Total Loans
17,986,016
193,025
4.35%
18,611,928
206,209
4.40%
19,681,994
233,075
4.80%
Investment securities
13,772,974
55,011
1.62%
(L)
12,751,857
46,857
1.46%
(L)
9,148,841
38,677
1.71%
(L)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
2,135,503
847
0.16%
1,393,859
563
0.16%
1,506,645
351
0.09%
Total interest-earning assets
33,894,493
248,883
2.98%
32,757,644
253,629
3.07%
30,337,480
272,103
3.64%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(285,692)
(287,191)
(315,590)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,458,669
4,476,582
4,522,470
Total assets
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
$
34,544,360
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,775,114
$
2,452
0.15%
$
6,196,283
$
2,187
0.14%
$
6,112,469
$
5,943
0.39%
Savings and money market deposits
10,870,461
4,026
0.15%
10,286,650
3,817
0.15%
9,420,064
5,753
0.25%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,637,529
2,276
0.35%
2,766,123
2,681
0.38%
3,031,621
5,666
0.76%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
452,054
185
0.17%
432,981
184
0.17%
376,662
159
0.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,735,158
8,939
0.17%
(M)
19,682,037
8,869
0.18%
(M)
18,940,816
17,521
0.38%
(M)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,636,624
10,587,441
9,206,791
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
176,360
234,746
169,138
Total liabilities
31,578,089
30,534,171
28,346,692
Shareholders' equity
6,489,381
6,412,864
6,197,668
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
$
34,544,360
Net interest income and margin
$
239,944
2.87%
$
244,760
2.96%
$
254,582
3.40%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
472
457
635
Net interest income and margin (tax
$
240,416
2.88%
$
245,217
2.97%
$
255,217
3.41%
(K)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(L)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(M)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12%, 0.12% and 0.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
YIELD TREND (N)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
3.52
%
3.20
%
3.08
%
3.19
%
2.90
%
Loans held for investment
4.44
%
4.53
%
4.62
%
4.65
%
5.02
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
3.18
%
3.12
%
3.18
%
3.21
%
3.23
%
Total loans
4.35
%
4.40
%
4.48
%
4.50
%
4.80
%
Investment securities (O)
1.62
%
1.46
%
1.50
%
1.57
%
1.71
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
Total interest-earning assets
2.98
%
3.07
%
3.24
%
3.30
%
3.64
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.24
%
0.35
%
0.39
%
Savings and money market deposits
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.25
%
Certificates and other time deposits
0.35
%
0.38
%
0.47
%
0.58
%
0.76
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.24
%
0.32
%
0.38
%
Net Interest Margin
2.87
%
2.96
%
3.09
%
3.10
%
3.40
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
2.88
%
2.97
%
3.10
%
3.11
%
3.41
%
(N)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(O)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006, $15,141, $14,436 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
4,611
$
8,794
$
11,714
$
13,716
$
33,327
Loans held for investment
16,712,690
16,830,163
17,102,998
17,305,259
17,279,066
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
1,268,715
1,772,971
1,836,252
1,984,305
2,369,601
Total Loans
17,986,016
18,611,928
18,950,964
19,303,280
19,681,994
Investment securities
13,772,974
12,751,857
12,184,964
11,180,948
9,148,841
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
2,135,503
1,393,859
734,787
1,221,993
1,506,645
Total interest-earning assets
33,894,493
32,757,644
31,870,715
31,706,221
30,337,480
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(285,692)
(287,191)
(301,011)
(306,059)
(315,590)
Cash and due from banks
326,552
329,406
570,765
521,737
308,787
Goodwill
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,233,231
Core deposit intangibles, net
60,346
63,091
65,955
68,830
71,763
Other real estate
1,893
321
279
3,001
6,385
Fixed assets, net
327,297
321,524
323,584
326,570
326,004
Other assets
510,944
530,603
536,745
544,085
576,300
Total assets
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,636,624
$
10,587,441
$
10,286,062
$
10,062,085
$
9,206,791
Interest-bearing demand deposits
6,775,114
6,196,283
6,089,678
6,281,068
6,112,469
Savings and money market deposits
10,870,461
10,286,650
9,944,664
9,872,624
9,420,064
Certificates and other time deposits
2,637,529
2,766,123
2,897,123
2,980,186
3,031,621
Total deposits
30,919,728
29,836,497
29,217,527
29,195,963
27,770,945
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
452,054
432,981
448,338
383,975
376,662
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
176,360
234,746
229,502
198,748
169,138
Shareholders' equity
6,489,381
6,412,864
6,373,355
6,287,389
6,197,668
Total liabilities and equity
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
2,007,783
11.1
%
$
2,050,631
11.0
%
$
1,841,899
9.7
%
$
2,021,951
10.5
%
$
2,104,116
10.7
%
Warehouse purchase program
1,344,541
7.4
%
1,775,699
9.5
%
1,998,049
10.6
%
2,095,559
10.9
%
2,272,389
11.6
%
Construction, land development and
2,327,837
12.9
%
2,299,715
12.4
%
2,269,417
12.0
%
2,147,474
11.2
%
2,031,355
10.4
%
1-4 family residential
4,970,620
27.5
%
4,860,419
26.1
%
4,709,468
24.8
%
4,531,589
23.5
%
4,310,437
21.9
%
Home equity
870,130
4.8
%
808,289
4.4
%
746,426
3.9
%
637,431
3.3
%
554,278
2.8
%
Commercial real estate (includes
5,150,555
28.5
%
5,251,368
28.2
%
5,550,841
29.3
%
5,681,184
29.5
%
5,858,475
29.8
%
Agriculture (includes farmland)
617,418
3.4
%
620,338
3.3
%
631,497
3.3
%
590,135
3.1
%
571,783
2.9
%
Consumer and other
246,433
1.4
%
288,496
1.6
%
274,980
1.5
%
264,652
1.4
%
293,023
1.5
%
Energy
445,949
2.5
%
491,305
2.6
%
569,314
3.0
%
501,821
2.6
%
503,947
2.6
%
Paycheck Protection Program
86,258
0.5
%
169,884
0.9
%
365,841
1.9
%
779,989
4.0
%
1,139,083
5.8
%
Total loans
$
18,067,524
$
18,616,144
$
18,957,732
$
19,251,785
$
19,638,886
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
10,776,652
34.7
%
$
10,750,034
34.9
%
$
10,326,489
35.0
%
$
10,099,149
34.7
%
$
9,820,445
34.1
%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,603,934
21.2
%
6,741,092
21.9
%
6,088,923
20.7
%
6,185,115
21.2
%
6,158,641
21.4
%
Money market
7,603,329
24.5
%
7,178,904
23.3
%
6,864,664
23.3
%
6,706,252
23.0
%
6,714,889
23.4
%
Savings
3,543,300
11.4
%
3,401,727
11.1
%
3,293,850
11.2
%
3,160,606
10.9
%
3,083,447
10.7
%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,541,095
8.2
%
2,700,005
8.8
%
2,877,726
9.8
%
2,959,119
10.2
%
2,985,683
10.4
%
Total deposits
$
31,068,310
$
30,771,762
$
29,451,652
$
29,110,241
$
28,763,105
Loan to Deposit Ratio
58.2
%
60.5
%
64.4
%
66.1
%
68.3
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Single family residential construction
$
816,072
35.0
%
$
728,393
31.7
%
$
659,248
29.0
%
$
624,954
29.1
%
$
590,223
29.1
%
Land development
103,853
4.5
%
99,099
4.3
%
92,623
4.1
%
97,709
4.6
%
97,267
4.8
%
Raw land
310,987
13.4
%
322,673
14.0
%
315,803
13.9
%
245,484
11.4
%
243,394
12.0
%
Residential lots
212,029
9.1
%
206,978
9.0
%
195,201
8.6
%
165,645
7.7
%
176,884
8.6
%
Commercial lots
183,760
7.9
%
184,901
8.0
%
169,189
7.5
%
153,714
7.2
%
137,512
6.8
%
Commercial construction and other
701,148
30.1
%
757,687
33.0
%
837,436
36.9
%
860,069
40.0
%
786,192
38.7
%
Net unaccreted discount
(12)
(16)
(83)
(101)
(117)
Total construction loans
$
2,327,837
$
2,299,715
$
2,269,417
$
2,147,474
$
2,031,355
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2022
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (P)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
326,121
$
279,776
$
45,751
$
16,548
$
28,018
$
271,861
$
968,075
Commercial and industrial buildings
158,618
78,634
17,496
22,983
17,583
162,506
457,820
Office buildings
121,213
376,630
42,520
70,277
4,648
70,284
685,572
Medical buildings
108,561
18,452
2,570
19,882
41,190
69,449
260,104
Apartment buildings
153,768
88,583
10,989
14,937
35,603
173,764
477,644
Hotel
85,057
70,170
44,833
28,538
—
141,223
369,821
Other
77,727
69,152
26,433
7,649
2,755
71,389
255,105
Total
$
1,031,065
$
981,397
$
190,592
$
180,814
$
129,797
$
960,476
$
3,474,141
(Q)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Dec 31, 2021
Balance at
Mar 31, 2022
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Dec 31, 2021
Balance at
Mar 31, 2022
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Dec 31, 2021
Balance at
Mar 31, 2022
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (R)
$
345,599
$
8,143
$
3,469
$
320,052
$
4,838
$
4,317
$
665,651
$
12,981
$
7,786
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (R)
12,286,159
2,094,039
1,868,511
689,573
83,909
72,992
12,975,732
(S)
2,177,948
1,941,503
Acquired portfolio loan balances less
$
11,940,560
$
2,085,896
$
1,865,042
$
369,521
$
79,071
$
68,675
$
12,310,081
$
2,164,967
$
1,933,717
(P)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(Q)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.151 billion as of March 31, 2022.
(R)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(S)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
21,765
$
26,269
$
35,035
$
32,880
$
43,025
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
3,695
887
1,038
330
313
Total nonperforming loans
25,460
27,156
36,073
33,210
43,338
Repossessed assets
19
310
326
310
362
Other real estate
1,705
622
150
144
462
Total nonperforming assets
$
27,184
$
28,088
$
36,549
$
33,664
$
44,162
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
4,403
$
6,150
$
8,199
$
8,613
$
11,290
Construction, land development and other land loans
1,761
1,841
803
1,423
1,692
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
11,899
11,990
11,117
11,681
11,920
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
7,685
7,276
15,691
11,266
16,896
Agriculture (includes farmland)
1,402
816
643
661
803
Consumer and other
34
15
96
20
1,561
Total
$
27,184
$
28,088
$
36,549
$
33,664
$
44,162
Number of loans/properties
147
157
155
152
167
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
285,163
$
286,380
$
287,187
$
302,884
$
307,210
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
14
$
177
$
3,763
$
3,529
$
1,584
Construction, land development and other land loans
430
(162)
(4)
(105)
(5)
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
87
(72)
66
(6)
47
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
(366)
(10)
11,180
517
6,589
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(103)
(102)
(63)
(9)
33
Consumer and other
1,155
976
755
400
610
Total
$
1,217
$
807
$
15,697
$
4,326
$
8,858
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.15
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.33
%
0.09
%
0.18
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.58
%
1.54
%
1.51
%
1.57
%
1.56
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding
1.71
%
1.72
%
1.73
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
Net income
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,489,381
$
6,412,864
$
6,373,355
$
6,287,389
$
6,197,668
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,291,983)
(3,294,728)
(3,297,592)
(3,300,467)
(3,304,994)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,197,398
$
3,118,136
$
3,075,763
$
2,986,922
$
2,892,674
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
15.30
%
16.26
%
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per
Shareholders' equity
$
6,504,424
$
6,427,236
$
6,345,441
$
6,310,337
$
6,221,846
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,290,700)
(3,293,320)
(3,296,175)
(3,299,053)
(3,301,940)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,213,724
$
3,133,916
$
3,049,266
$
3,011,284
$
2,919,906
Period end shares outstanding
92,160
92,170
92,160
92,935
92,929
Tangible book value per share
$
34.87
$
34.00
$
33.09
$
32.40
$
31.42
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,213,724
$
3,133,916
$
3,049,266
$
3,011,284
$
2,919,906
Total assets
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,290,700)
(3,293,320)
(3,296,175)
(3,299,053)
(3,301,940)
Tangible assets
$
34,980,486
$
34,540,650
$
33,215,944
$
32,800,871
$
32,256,478
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.18
%
9.18
%
9.05
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
285,163
$
286,380
$
287,187
$
302,884
$
307,210
Total loans
$
18,067,524
$
18,616,144
$
18,957,732
$
19,251,785
$
19,638,886
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,344,541)
(1,775,699)
(1,998,049)
(2,095,559)
(2,272,389)
Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans
(86,258)
(169,884)
(365,841)
(779,989)
(1,139,083)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck
$
16,636,725
$
16,670,561
$
16,593,842
$
16,376,237
$
16,227,414
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse
1.71
%
1.72
%
1.73
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net
Noninterest expense
$
119,850
$
119,538
$
119,815
$
115,191
$
119,076
Net interest income
$
239,944
$
244,760
$
248,567
$
245,399
$
254,582
Noninterest income
35,122
35,757
34,645
35,556
34,008
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
689
1,165
255
(244)
(79)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
34,433
34,592
34,390
35,800
34,087
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
$
274,377
$
279,352
$
282,957
$
281,199
$
288,669
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down
43.68
%
42.79
%
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
