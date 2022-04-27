Practifi Unveils Brand Evolution and Expanded Platform Capabilities for RIAs and Enterprise Firms

Practifi Sets Sight on Powering the Future of the Wealth Management Industry

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, today announced the company has evolved its brand to align with its growth, vision and suite of new platform capabilities. Practifi's forward-looking solutions are driving the future of wealth management across the spectrum, with the firm's platform offerings addressing the ever-expanding needs of the RIA market and enterprise market.

In the past nine months, Practifi built more functionality and features on its platform to further support the RIA industry, while expanding its platform to help enterprise clients achieve their business goals and drive efficiencies. Practifi's previous and upcoming product releases build off the platform's brand evolution and will continue to include new solutions designed with both enterprise and RIA firms in mind.

Newer platform capabilities include:

Business Development Application: Tracks the ROI of growth activities and improves operational efficiency with comprehensive life cycle management through M&A and network expansion.

Deliverables: Reduce compliance risk by managing deliverable fulfillment in one convenient location; with automatic reminders, detailed tracking and pre-built deliverables reports.

Profitability Reporting: Identify which advisors, clients and services are moving the needle for the firm with profitability reports that surface key revenue and cost drivers.

Next-Generation Workflow Experience: Increases efficiency and captures data seamlessly with a range of enhancements to workflow and automation capabilities.

Expanded Role-Based Applications: Unify teams within Practifi through bespoke experiences and dashboards for different roles within a firm.

Microsoft 365 Email Sync: Increases operational efficiency and reduces compliance risk with automatic email capture, ensuring email history in Practifi is comprehensive and accurate.

Practifi also has an open API that allows for deeper, more custom integrations with industry-leading partners to help both RIAs and enterprise firms build their ideal tech stack.

Adrian Johnstone, President, and Co-Founder of Practifi said, "We want to awaken the industry to the possibilities available through better technology and partnerships, transforming data into insights, action and excellence at scale. We want to help wealth management firms go beyond the traditional CRM and redefine what's possible."

Practifi's platform and brand evolution align with the firm's aspirations to power the future of wealth management. Built on the world's No. 1 enterprise cloud, Practifi is secure, reliable and massively scalable. With an extensive list of industry features and integration capabilities, Practifi has a library of ever-growing APIs and best-in-class integration partners.

Glenn Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Practifi said, "This is the next chapter of our business after experiencing tremendous growth since being here. We've set our sights on building better technology and challenging conventions for better results that move the wealth management industry forward." Johnstone added, "We're deeply proud to have helped so many firms and clients solve their CRM needs and grow their business. As the industry and our clients continue to grow, we want to grow alongside it. That means pioneering bold ideas that power the future of wealth management. With our new approach, we aim to 'power more possibilities'."

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com .

