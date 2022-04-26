Texas Renaissance Festival's King and his Court to Volunteer at the Annual Bike MS on Saturday, April 30

TODD MISSION, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Renaissance Festival today announced that a Bike MS: Texas MS 150 Rest Stop will be taken over by The King and some of his subjects on Saturday, April 30.

"It's important that everyone shows support for each other, in and out of the Kingdom" says The King. "Hosting a rest stop for cyclers to stop by, refresh and hydrate, and continue on their noble journey is an easy way for the court to show their support to the MS community."

The King and approximately 30 members of the royal court will be at Four Season Park at 4702 Katy Hockley Cut Road in Katy, TX passing out water and snacks so that cyclists can safely continue through the Texas countryside to their ultimate destination in College Station.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022. For more information, please visit www.texrenfest.com.

Media Contact

Carl Foy, Marketing Director

cfoy@texrenfest.com

Office: 800-458-3435

