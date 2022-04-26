Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Welcomes New Executive Leader

Brian Clark joins the growing team as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, today announced the addition of Brian Clark as the new executive vice president, chief marketing officer.

Liberty Bankers Insurance Group, For Life (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Bankers Insurance Group) (PRNewswire)

"Brian comes to us with more than 23 years of experience in the health insurance arena," said Edward (Marty) Martin, president of LBIG. "At LBIG, we are dedicated to bringing a sense of security and peace of mind to all of our policy holders. Brian's ability to empower and manage teams will ensure that we continue to offer a diverse portfolio of products that help our policy holders manage life's risks."

Clark joins LBIG from USHEALTH Group where he served as the CMO and senior vice president of operations, and successfully grew the company to more than one billion dollars in sales in the first nine years of operations. Prior to USHEALTH, Clark was president, lead marketing group at HealthMarkets, and served as a manager in the media and entertainment group at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting.

"Throughout my career, I have served in many leading roles including technology, sales, and marketing strategy, in addition to underwriting and agency operations," said Clark. "Liberty Bankers has achieved impressive growth, while building an impressive suite of products and a first-class brand. I am honored to be part of the LBIG family."

Clark received his bachelor of business administration and executive masters of business administration from Southern Methodist University. Clark will be based in LBIG's corporate office in Dallas, TX.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected insurance group that offers a variety of life, health, and financial products. Rated A- by A.M. Best, LBIG is comprised of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and American Benefit Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Kim Neeley

(800) 731-4300

marketing@lbig.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Bankers Insurance Group