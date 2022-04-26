AT&T Awarded $15 Million, 11-Year EIS Contract to Modernize Army National Guard Command and Control Network

OAKTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? AT&T* was awarded a task order to modernize GuardNet, the command and control network that allows Army National Guard soldiers to access the Internet, connect with other networks and databases, and support training and mission planning and execution.

The task order, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency's Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization is valued at $15 million over 11 years if all options are exercised. It was awarded via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

Why is this important?

GuardNet has grown into one of the U.S. Department of Defense's largest, single-accredited networks, spanning 11 time zones and more than 124,000 users. It provides telecommunication services to 54 joint forces headquarters and across 2,312 geographically separated Army National Guard locations1.

GuardNet provides Army National Guard leadership with command and control capabilities across GuardNet sites in 50 U.S. states and four U.S. territories: the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The Army National Guard helps communities recover from natural disasters, pandemics and civil disturbances, and has been doing so for nearly four centuries. Combining civilian-acquired skills and experiences with their combat training, Army National Guard soldiers bring rich and unique capabilities to the joint force.

What is the anticipated benefit of AT&T's modernization of GuardNet?

This contract is part of the Army National Guard's efforts to modernize their network to ensure best in class command and control communications in support of their mission. Under the agreement, AT&T expects to deliver virtual private networking services to support the Army National Guard's remote training services and provide the Department of Defense high-speed, highly secure cloud connectivity.

Here's what people are saying:

Lance Spencer, Client Executive Vice President – Defense, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet

"We're bringing the right solution at the right time to modernize GuardNet. These are critical networking services that can help the Army National Guard improve mission readiness and delivery."

Where can I find more information? Go here for more information about AT&T's work in the public sector. For more information about the Army National Guard, please click here.

