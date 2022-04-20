Netradyne Expands Driver•i Platform Capabilities

Newest release includes privacy enhancements to its flagship product and a comprehensive customer education experience

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced new features and functionality for Driver•i , its vision-based safety platform, and a customized training program for fleets

Driver•i enhancements will be available to all current fleet customers:

Enhanced Driver Privacy Mode: Provides fleets with many of the same benefits of the inward camera, without recording. This feature provides drivers with in-cab alerts and fleet managers with inward alert data while the inward recording of the device is disabled. This is a flexible option for fleets whose drivers are sensitive to inward facing cameras, or fleets who are concerned with driver retention by the introduction of safety cameras. It's a win for both drivers and managers without sacrificing safety.

Accident Alerts: This feature enables fleets to distinguish between accidents and high G-force alerts for non-accident events. By combining vision technology and g-force data, this feature provides increased precision for identifying vehicle collisions and alerting fleet managers who can then act quickly.

New Roles: A new page within the Driver•i portal enables customers to independently create and assign new roles with permissions for functions that are specific to their fleet.

In addition to the platform updates, Netradyne is launching Netradyne University, a comprehensive training program designed to help fleets and drivers maximize the value of the Driver•i platform. This free online learning program allows Netradyne customers and drivers to stream online course content, complete assignments and become certified on Driver•i installation. Fleets and drivers alike will gain knowledge on the latest product overviews, technology advances and more from Netradyne's team of experts. Netradyne University is easily accessed through the online Driver•i platform portal.

"The new enhancements announced today point to our ongoing investment in evolving our core product to meet the needs of the ever-changing fleet transportation landscape," said Avneesh Agrawal, chief executive officer, Netradyne. "Fleet safety continues to be of paramount importance and with our newest release, the benefits will be two-fold: Driver•i's flexible platform will enable fleets to customize the experience to best meet their unique needs and Driver•i's advanced AI technology will continue to help fleets foster a safety-first culture through positive driving behaviors."

